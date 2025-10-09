7 Steakhouse Chains With the Best Happy Hour Deals

Hitting up a happy hour deal is one of the best ways to see if you like a restaurant before deciding to have a proper meal there, and also a very convenient way to enjoy a drink and bite without breaking the bank. Not all happy hour deals are made equal though, especially in steakhouse chains where customers should expect to get their money’s worth. If you’re looking for inspiration for your next happy hour treat and want to try something new, here are seven steakhouse chains where the happy hour deals make diners, you guessed it, happy! Keep in mind some of these menus are location-dependent so yours might be different.

BOA Steakhouse

BOA Steakhouse has a great happy hour in the bar/lounge daily from 5 – 6:30 p.m. Guests can choose from some truly delicious food items like Deviled Eggs With Bacon, Caviar Cones, Hamachi Crudo, Oysters on The Half Shell, and more. Specialty cocktails include the Luckman Martini (gin or vodka chilled with blue cheese olives) and the Boa Margarita. “I’ve been to several high end steakhouses all over the US and this has been the best experience I’ve had so far,” one diner raved.

STK Steakhouse

STK Steakhouse has a delightful happy hour Mon – Fri: 2:30 – 6:30 p.m, Sat – Sun: 2:30 – 5:30 p.m., and a late night option on Sun – Thur: 10:00 p.m. – Close. The $6 “Main” menu includes yummy bites like the Japanese A5 Wagyu Taco, Jalapeño Pickled Shrimp Cocktail, Beef Tartare, Popcorn Chicken and more. Beer, wine, and cocktails are available on the happy hour menu.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar

Fleming’s has what it calls “Social Hour” every night from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Guests can enjoy handcrafted cocktails, delicious wines, and food such as Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse Sliders, Goat Cheese Bites, Filet Wellington Bites, Tempura Shrimp, and more. “Depending on how you feel, dining in the bar area is always a winner. You can receive the same food & it may even be slightly cheaper if it falls within the time for happy hour,” one diner shared.

Ruth’s Chris

Ruth’s Chris does happy hour every Sunday-Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. where guests can enjoy handcrafted cocktails, wines, and beers as well as some truly delicious bites. Diners can choose from the famous Ruth’s Cheeseburger, Seared Ahi Tuna, Steak Sandwich, Spicy Shrimp, Goat Cheese & Artichoke Dip, and more. “The burger and fries for $11 is good. Close to great,” one diner said. “Their happy hour burger is soooo good,” another agreed.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton’s The Steakhouse has what it calls “Power Hour” at participating locations, from Sunday-Friday opening to 6.30 p.m. Guests can enjoy cocktails, wine, and beer as well as a wide selection of bites including Petite Filet Mignon Sandwiches, Smash Burger Sliders, Shrimp Louie Wedge Bites, Hand-Cut Potato Chips, and much more. “Great happy hour! I went midweek and sat outside in their outdoor patio with my toddler,” one customer at the Woodland Hills, CA, location said. “The happy hour food was all very filling. Get the tacos, smash burgers, and the potato chips.”

Saltgrass Steakhouse

Saltgrass Steakhouse does happy hour Monday – Friday 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. in the No Bull Lounge. Guests can enjoy beers, margaritas, wine and more, plus yummy bites including Fried Mushrooms, Pickles & Peppers Or Just Fried Pickles, Fried Mozzarella, Queso Fresco, Range Rattlers, Shrimp Cocktail, and more. "We sat in the bar section to get the happy hour prices. The server was extremely nice and even the bartender also came to check on us for refills on drinks. The queso was great," one diner shared.

The Palm Restaurant

The Palm Restaurant has what they call Primetime At the Palm, Sunday – Friday 3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Diners can snack on Prosciutto & Mozzarella Arancini, Roasted Garlic & Lemon Aioli, Steakhouse Onion Rings, and more, plus cocktails, beer, and wine. Seafood-lovers can also pick the ‘Kung Pao’ Calamari, Oysters on the 1/2 Shell, and Clams Casino.