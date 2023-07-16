6 Steakhouse Chains with the Best Full Meal Deals

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Shrimp cocktail. Filet mignon. Garlic mashed potatoes. New York-style cheesecake. This is what an evening at a steakhouse can promise. Often used as a spot to celebrate special occasions, steakhouses are also famous for carrying a hefty price tag. That's where prix fixe menus come in.

This menu option, which translates from French to "fixed price," consists of a multi-course meal offered at a set rate. Unlike the traditional à la carte dining experience, where the price only increases with every additional item you order, the cost of a prix fixe meal is determined at the beginning. In many cases, it's less expensive than ordering menu items separately.

Across the country, there are various steakhouse chains with prix fixe deals that can allow customers to indulge in steakhouse favorites at a lower cost. Here are some of the best prix fixe options at six different steakhouse chains. As always, prices and menu items can vary depending on the location.

RELATED: 5 Big Changes You'll See at Steakhouses This Year

1 Ruth's Chris Steak House

This steakhouse chain operates nearly 160 restaurants worldwide—and many of them offer Ruth's Classics Prix Fixe Special Menu, which features a starter, an entrée, a personal side, and a dessert. Just like the menu items, the cost of this deal varies based on location, starting at around $50 to $56.

One of these deals, which is available at multiple locations, gives guests a choice of the steak house salad, Caesar salad, or lobster bisque. Then, they may order a six-ounce filet by itself or upgrade it with three large shrimp or a buttery cold water lobster tail. Side dish options include creamed spinach and garlic mashed potatoes, while the dessert is the chef's seasonal selection.

2 The Capital Grille

If you're seeking an upscale steakhouse lunch, The Capital Grille offers a $26 "Plates" option. To start, customers can opt for a field greens salad, Caesar salad, or New England clam chowder. Then, they can select one of three main dishes.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

There's the seared salmon with heirloom tomatoes, white wine butter, and a lemon basil mosto. For the poultry partisans, there's a roasted chicken breast with mushrooms and parmesan risotto. And finally, the steak option consists of two mini tenderloin sandwiches with truffle fries.

3 Perry's Steakhouse & Grille

In honor of Perry's 44th anniversary, the steakhouse chain is offering a four-course meal for $44 throughout the month of July. Available for dine-in customers only, Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. until closing, this deal features a starter, soup or salad, an entrée, and a dessert.

Some starter options include Perry's Famous Pork Chop "Bites" and the In-House Pecan-Smoked Salmon Crostini. Then, there's a choice of three salads or the Artichoke, Potato and Leek Soup. For entrées, guests can order an 18-ounce pork chop, chargrilled salmon, Steakhouse Brick Chicken, or the Vegan Skillet Chopped Steak. (Filet mignon is also available for an extra $20.) To end the night, there are four dessert choices: Orange Vanilla Cream Cheesecake, Flourless Fudgy Chocolate Cake, Chocolate Crunch, or the Lemon Bar.

In addition to this limited-time prix fixe dinner, Perry's has a three-course, $39 senior menu every day before 6 p.m. for guests who are at least 65 years old. There's also a three-course $39 military menu, served at the same time, for active and former members of the military.

4 Sullivan's Steakhouse

This 14-restaurant steakhouse chain prides itself on its hand-cut steaks, fresh seafood, and signature cocktails. Another notable menu option is the Sure Thing, a $49 prix fixe meal.

When ordering from this menu, guests can start with a salad or shrimp and lobster bisque, then move on to their choice of a six-ounce filet mignon, an eight-ounce New York strip, broiled salmon, or Herb Brick Chicken, all of which come with their own side dishes. For dessert, Sullivan's has three choices: New York-Style Cheesecake, Key Lime Pie, or Bananas Foster Bread Pudding.

For those looking for an even bigger steak portion, there's also the "Indulge" option, where one can order an eight-ounce filet mignon, a 12-ounce prime New York strip, or a 16-ounce ribeye for an additional $10.

5 Black Angus Steakhouse

Planning a dinner for two? Black Angus Steakhouse's Campfire Feast Dinner For Two clocks in at $68. With this deal, customers can share a starter, such as shrimp cocktail or three-cheese garlic bread, then pick any two entrées from a list of steak, seafood, chicken, and ribs. To complement the entrée, there's a choice of four classic "sidekicks" like loaded baked potato soup, roasted green beans, and french fries. At the end of the meal, guests can share one of six dessert options. Big Mountain Fudge Cake, anyone?

If you're looking for an earlier meal, Black Angus recently launched its Square Cow Feast For Two for $50. On weekdays throughout the summer, from opening until 6 p.m., customers can choose one starter to share, two entrées, four classic sidekicks, and one dessert to share.

6 Ocean Prime

Known for its seafood and steak, this restaurant and lounge has a few different prix fixe menus across multiple locations. At the chain's New York City location, there's a $65 Theatre Menu offered during the week from 4 to 5:30 p.m. This comes with a salad or lobster bisque, a choice of sea scallops, salmon, chicken, or an eight-ounce filet, a side—such as jalapeño au gratin or truffle mac and cheese—and a warm butter cake or five-layer carrot cake.

Also available in New York City this summer is Ocean Prime's Restaurant Week Dinner Menu, which will be offered from July 24 through Aug. 20. This three-course meal will be $60 per person.