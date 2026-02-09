5 Steakhouse Chains Serving Full Rack Ribs Diners Love

These steakhouse rib plates diners love feature full racks, smoky flavor, and tender, juicy meat.

If you are a fan of ribs but don’t live near a mom-and-pop side-of-the-road BBQ joint specializing in ribs, just head to your favorite steakhouse. Many of your favorite chains know how to cook a rack of ribs to perfection, according to diners at least. Where can you get delicious ribs in huge, full-sized servings? Here are 5 steakhouse plates diners say are full rack hits.

Texas Roadhouse Full Rack Ribs

If you want to enjoy fall-off-the-bone barbecue goodness, head to Texas Roadhouse. The low-key western steakhouse’s slow-cooked, hand-rubbed ribs are glazed in its signature barbecue sauce and served in half- or full-slab sizes. “Pleasantly surprised by the ribs at Texas Roadhouse last night, beautiful delicious crust and fall-off-the-bone, melt-in-your-mouth tender!” a Redditor attests. “As far as chains go…they make the most solid rib,” another adds.

LongHorn Steakhouse BBQ Ribs

LongHorn Steakhouse’s juicy baby back ribs, “slow-cooked for fall-off-the-bone ttenderness, seasoned with our one-of-a-kind Rib Seasoning, then fire-grilled to perfection and brushed with housemade sweet and smoky BBQ sauce,” the brand says. According to many diners, they are delicious and even better than the steak.

Outback Steakhouse Baby Back Ribs

Outback Steakhouse’s trademark Outback Ribs, “smoked, brushed & grilled with a tangy BBQ sauce” and served with two sides, are a hit with diners. “Ive always enjoyed them there,” writes a Redditor, adding that they are “pretty juicy and soft.”

Chili’s Bar & Grill Ribs

Chili’s Baby Back Ribs are smoky, tangy ribs slathered in signature sauces available in full- or half-rack options. “Had the ‘new and improved’ full rack of ribs today. Was really good,” one diner wrote on Reddit. “By far the best ribs you can get at a chain restaurant IMO. Obviously they would be beat by a competent local bbq joint but overall, they were very enjoyable. Nice exterior crust, very juicy, perfect texture (not fall off the bone), tasty sauce (though I do prefer dry rub), just some really good ribs. Definitely missed the street corn but the loaded mashed potatoes and broccoli were both good as always. Will definitely order again in the future.”

Logan’s Roadhouse Fall-Off-the-Bone Ribs

Logan’s Roadhouse’s Fall-off-the-Bone Ribs are a signature item that keeps customers coming back for more. “One pound of ribs is low-cooked in-house over mesquite wood for maximum bold, juicy flavor,” they say. They are available in full- or half-rack options.