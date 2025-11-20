6 Steakhouse Chains With the Best Steaks for Under $20

Going out to a nice steakhouse is usually a more expensive option, but it doesn’t have to be. Many restaurants offer great deals for customers who want to enjoy some delicious steak but don’t want to drain their wallets in the process. While it’s not common, diners can absolutely get a fantastic cut of meat for less than you’d get in the grocery store. Here are six steakhouse chains with the best steaks for under $20.

Texas Roadhouse

The 6 oz. Sirloin at Texas Roadhouse is $17.99 and one of the best deals on the menu. Guests can also choose the Steak Kabob for $17.99, which is marinated steak with onion, mushroom, tomato, red pepper, green pepper served over seasoned rice with choice of one side. Sides include Baked Potato, Buttered Corn, Caesar Salad, Fresh Vegetables, Green Beans

LongHorn Steakhouse

The 6 oz Renegade Sirloin at LongHorn Steakhouse is $16.49, or guests can opt for the 8 oz Sirloin for $19.49. “Lean and hearty center-cut top sirloin generously seasoned with our signature Prairie Dust and grilled to perfection,” the chain says of this fan-favorite item.

Outback Steakhouse

The 6oz Outback Sirloin is $16.99, and is seasoned and seared, center-cut for tenderness, lean, hearty and full of flavor. Guests can also choose the 8oz Sirloin $19.79 if they want something a little more hearty. Sides include Baked Potato, Broccoli, Aussie Fries, Steakhouse Mac & Cheese, Homestyle Mashed Potatoes, and more.

Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse has a 6 oz Center-Cut Sirloin for $17.81. “This place is great. Cost for the value is on par with Texas Roadhouse,” one diner said. Diners can also opt for the Country Fried Steak topped with white pepper gravy for $18.39.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Saltgrass Steakhouse

Saltgrass Steakhouse has Chopped Steak on the menu for $18.99. This dish includes grilled onions, sautéed mushrooms, cognac sauce OR grated cheddar cheese, and diced tomatoes. Each order comes with one side, plus soup or salad.

Black Angus

The 6 oz Top Sirloin at Black Angus is $19.99 for a certified Angus steak. “The food met my expectations. It’s all you would expect from a steak. Well-seasoned, thick, tender, juicy goodness steak,” one diner said.