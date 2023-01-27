9 Store-bought Breakfast Items With the Highest Quality Ingredients, Says Dietitian

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

We have all heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. But, nearly a quarter of individuals in the United States skip breakfast daily, leaving this segment of the population at-risk for negative health outcomes like obesity, cardiovascular disease, and osteoporosis. But eating just anything for breakfast won't do the trick if you are trying to support your overall health. Whether you only have time to grab store-bought breakfast foods or are able to whip something up from scratch, opting for a low-quality breakfast has been linked to lower work efficiency, greater food intake at the next meal, and excessive burden on the gastrointestinal tract. Data also shows that eating a low-quality breakfast can have a negative effect on cognitive function.

In an ideal world, we would all have the time to make homemade pancakes, freshly squeeze some OJ, and cook farm-fresh eggs that we grabbed from our backyard chicken coop. But the reality is that many of us are way too busy in the mornings to handle whipping up a home-cooked nutritious breakfast every day before we run out the door. Yes, we can snag a sugary fried donut at the local shop or scarf down a fried breakfast sandwich from the fast food drive-thru, but doing so won't fuel our bodies with the satiating and nourishing macro and micronutrients that are so very important for our health.

Thankfully, there are some delicious store-bought breakfast items that are made with high-quality ingredients that you can grab and go. Having some of these items on hand can be a lifesaver on busy days, allowing you to have high-quality breakfast options at your fingertips to enjoy with surprisingly little fuss in the kitchen.

1 KIND Soft Baked Granola

KIND Soft Baked Granola is a soft and chewy alternative to traditional granola that combines 100% whole grain oats with real dark chocolate chunks, peanut butter, and chopped peanuts (not the fake stuff). These granola clusters are easy to enjoy when you are on the move on their own, or they can be a nice topping to add to your yogurt parfait.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

2 That's It. Kick Coffee Energy Bar

If you are too busy to even make yourself a cup of coffee before you are flying to your car, That's It. Kick Coffee Energy Bar can help you get your caffeine fix while enjoying a high-quality bar. One bar has as much caffeine as one cup of coffee (95 mg caffeine per bar), and it is made with ingredients like organic dates, organic garbanzo beans and, of course, organic coffee. These bars have no added sugar and they are free from the top 8 allergens.

3 Eggland's Best Cage Free Frozen Three Cheese Omelet

Eggland's Best Cage Free Frozen Three Cheese Omelets make enjoying eggs at breakfast incredibly simple to do. These omelets are fully cooked, and ready to eat after heating them in the microwave for only 2 minutes. What makes these omelets high quality is the shining star of this dish—the eggs. Using Cage Free Eggland's Best eggs in these omelets helps elevate the nutrition factor, as all Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat and 10 times more vitamin E compared to ordinary eggs. You can find Eggland's Best Frozen Omelets in your grocer's freezer! For a simple grab-and-go breakfast, enjoy this omelet in between two slices of whole grain toast and sliced avocado.

4 Brainiac Brain Butter

We all know that fruit is an ideal addition to a balanced and healthy diet. But pairing fruit with protein and fat can help make this option a bit more satiating, which can help people feel fuller longer Brainiac Brain Butter comes in convenient single-serving pouches that make it simple to add a shmear of nut butter to your apple, banana, or pear. Of course, you can also use it on top of your oatmeal or chia seed pudding, or as a spread on your whole grain toast. Each pouch contains brain health-supporting omega-3 DHA, omega-3 ALA, and choline. It is also non-GMO, gluten free, and soy free.

5 Applegate Naturals Chicken & Maple Breakfast Sausage Patties

Applegate Naturals Chicken & Maple Breakfast Sausage Patties are a solution for people who want protein with their breakfast ASAP, since one patty is ready to be enjoyed after it is heated in the microwave for under two minutes. Each patty contains 5 grams of high quality protein, no GMO ingredients and the chicken is Applegate humanely raised with no antibiotics ever. This sausage patty is a simple addition to a quick English muffin or bagel sandwich, a fantastic side along with a serving of fruit and whole grain toast, or enjoyed with a classic egg breakfast dish if you have the time to actually cook!

6 Bob's Red Mill Organic Fruit & Seed Oatmeal Cup

Bob's Red Mill Organic Fruit and Seed Oatmeal Cup allows you to enjoy a cozy cup of organic oatmeal with zero fuss. Totally microwavable, these oatmeal cups are made with whole grain rolled and stone-ground oats, seeds, and dried fruit. And for people who don't even have time to wait for these oats to cook in the microwave, they can be made as overnight oats to be enjoyed cold in the morning.

7 CORE Bars

CORE bars are made with prebiotic fibers and probiotics, for a one-two punch in the gut health-support department. Also made with whole grain oats, dates, chia seeds, and a slew of other high-quality ingredients, these bars are the ultimate grab-and-go solution for people who simply don't have time to sit and eat a full meal. Pair this bar with some fresh fruit for a light breakfast that should tide you over until your next eating time.

8 Tattooed Chef Açai Bowl

Tattooed Chef Açai Bowls are made with a blend of real acai and organic fruits, including strawberries and blueberries. Plus, this dish cones with a separate packet of organic granola that is packed with high-quality ingredients like chia seeds for sprinkling on top. This antioxidant-packed option is easy to enjoy on busy days.

Pro tip: Drizzle some Brainiac Brain Butter on top of these bowls for some additional protein and healthy fats.

9 Dave's Killer Bread Cinnamon Raisin Remix Bagels

With a whopping 12 grams of protein per serving and made with no high fructose corn syrup, these bagels are so much more than a circle of dough. Made with organic wheat, organic raisins, and organic cinnamon, among other high-quality organic ingredients, these bagels are a pleasure to enjoy quickly for a protein and carb boost.