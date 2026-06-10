5 Daily Exercises That Restore Muscle Tone Faster Than Gym Workouts After 60

Sculpt strong, healthy muscles by adding these daily moves to your routine.

Many individuals swear that their gym routine is what keeps them in top form. And truth be told, if something works, why not stick with it? But sometimes, the convenience of exercising at home—or on the road if your job involves traveling—may work even better.

We are here with five daily exercises we learned from Terry Tateossian, Founder, Certified Lifestyle Medicine Coach, Trainer, and Nutritionist for Women 40+ at THOR – The House of Rose, who has completed a variety of advanced training to support her work in women’s health and middle-aged weight loss. These moves can help restore muscle tone faster than gym workouts after 60—and you can do them anywhere. Heck, you can even do them at the gym if you simply enjoy going there for the social aspect!

Gym machines isolate the muscles. For instance, when you perform leg presses, the machine does all the stabilizing for you. It supports your body weight, guides the path you’re taking, and keeps your spine stable.

“You’re loading a single muscle group in a single plane of motion. That builds force capacity but it does not build the small, deep, integrated stabilizing strength that gives the body the firm appearance most people are looking for,” Tateossian tells us. “In comparison, free movement requires the entire neuromuscular system to participate. For example, a sit-to-stand or squat recruits the quads, glutes, core, foot stabilizers, and the small spinal extensors all at the same time, in the pattern your body actually uses to move through the world. This integrated firing is what visually shows up as muscle quality which is the difference between a body that looks structurally strong and one that looks soft.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Below, Tateossian breaks down five excellent daily moves to add to your routine to restore muscle tone.

Sit-to-Stands

“Squats or sit-to-stands are the most predictive functional strength exercise after the age of 60. Squats load quads, glutes, and the core in the exact pattern that your body uses dozens of times per day, which is why daily exercise and practicing these daily translates into visible firmness in the thighs and glutes faster than a once a week leg press session in the gym,” Tateossian explains.

Begin seated at the front of a sturdy chair, feet under your knees. Lean forward just a bit. Try to stand up without using your knees, hands, or additional support. Use control to slowly sit back down. Perform 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps, sticking with a 3010 tempo (take 1 second to stand up, don’t pause at the top, lower yourself over 3 seconds, and don’t pause once you’re seated) and rest for 60 seconds between sets.

Wall Pushups

“Wall pushups are fantastic for all the muscles in your upper body such as your chest, triceps, your lats, and all the small stabilizing muscles around the shoulder blade that hold your posture together. Doing these daily is what brings back the ‘tone’ people are looking for in the chest and the back of the arms,” Tateossian says.

Begin standing tall, arms-length away from a wall. Place your hands shoulder-width apart on the surface. Engage your core and bend your elbows to lower your chest toward the wall. Press back up to the starting position, keeping the movement slow and controlled. Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps, sticking with a tempo 3010 and resting for 60 seconds.

Hip Hinges With Arm Reach

“This is the most underrated daily movement in this age category, but it is one of the best to practice daily. It loads the entire posterior chain—the glutes, the hamstrings, the lower back, and the mid back. These areas are part of the body that visibly declines with age and a sedentary pattern. Performing daily hip hinges restores the line from heel to neck and brings stability and strength,” Tateossian shares.

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart and arms at your sides. Press your hips back while maintaining a tall chest. At the same time, reach your arms overhead. As you hinge forward, feel a solid stretch in your hamstrings. Activate your hamstrings and glutes to drive your hips forward and return to the start position. Perform 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps, sticking with a tempo 3010 and resting for 60 seconds.

Heel Raises With Counter Touch

“The calves shrink faster than almost any other muscle group after 60, and they’re the engine of every step that you take,” Tateossian points out. “Daily heel raises restore the lower leg shape that flattens out our 60s and, just as importantly, it helps with circulation and ankle stability.”

Begin standing tall with your feet hip-width apart facing a counter. Lightly place your hands on the surface. Slowly press through the balls of your feet to rise onto your toes as high as you’re able to, squeezing your calf muscles at the top. Use control to lower. Perform 3 sets of 20 reps, sticking with a tempo 3010 and resting for 60 seconds.

Dead Bug

“This is a great exercise for the deep core and transverse abdominis—the muscles that wrap around the waist like a corset. When people say they want a tighter midsection, this is what they’re talking about. The key is to do them daily, do them slowly, with control and keep whole-body tension,” Tateossian says.