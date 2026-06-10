6 Morning Exercises That Melt Underarm Fat Without Weights After 55

Softer underarms after 55? These six no-weight morning moves build upper-body strength.

Underarm fat can be annoying because it sits in that tricky area between the upper arm, chest, shoulder, and upper back. After 55, the area can look softer as muscle mass dips, posture changes, and overall body fat creeps up. The real target isn’t one tiny pocket of fat. It’s the full upper-body frame around it.

Spot reduction sounds great, but the body doesn’t let you choose exactly where fat leaves first. Underarm fat changes when overall body fat comes down, and that comes from a steady calorie deficit, consistent movement, and enough strength work to build lean muscle. You can still train the muscles around the area, so your arms, shoulders, chest, and upper back look firmer as your body composition improves.

Morning bodyweight work fits this goal well because it’s simple, repeatable, and doesn’t require a full gym setup. You can train pressing strength, shoulder stability, posture, core control, and upper-back activation before the day gets busy. I like this style of training because it gives people a clear path without making the routine feel like a production.

For this lineup, you’ll use planks, push-up variations, shoulder-focused movement, and upper-back work to hit the muscles that shape the underarm area. Your chest, triceps, shoulders, lats, rear delts, and core all get involved. Keep the reps controlled, move with purpose, and let consistency do the heavy lifting.

Plank With Shoulder Taps

Plank shoulder taps train your core, shoulders, chest, triceps, and glutes while your body fights rotation. Every time one hand leaves the floor, your midsection has to brace harder so your hips don’t rock. That control helps build stronger shoulders and arms while also teaching your body to stay steady under its own weight. For the underarm area, the shoulder and chest work well with the core demand, giving you a greater return than small arm-only movements.

Muscles Trained: Core, shoulders, chest, triceps, glutes.

How to Do It:

Start in a high plank position with your hands under your shoulders. Set your feet slightly wider than hip width. Brace your core and squeeze your glutes. Tap one hand to your opposite shoulder. Place your hand back on the floor with control. Alternate sides while keeping your hips steady.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 sets of 8 to 12 taps per side. Rest for 45 seconds between each set.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Best Variations: Incline shoulder taps, wider stance shoulder taps, slower shoulder taps.

Form Tip: Keep your hips quiet while your hands move.

Down Dog to Cobra

Down dog to cobra trains your shoulders, chest, upper back, triceps, and core while moving your body through a smooth range. Pressing back into down dog asks your shoulders and arms to support you, while cobra opens the chest and brings more movement through the upper body. This helps firm the underarm area by strengthening the muscles around the shoulders and chest without needing weights. Move slowly and make the transition feel controlled, rather than rushing through it like a stretch you’re trying to finish.

Muscles Trained: Shoulders, chest, triceps, upper back, core.

How to Do It:

Start in a high plank position with your hands under your shoulders. Push your hips up and back into down dog. Press your hands firmly into the floor. Shift your body forward toward the plank. Lower your hips and lift your chest into cobra. Return to down dog with control.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 sets of 6 to 8 reps. Rest for 30 seconds between each set.

Best Variations: Elevated hands down dog to cobra, shorter range reps, slower tempo reps.

Form Tip: Press through your hands and keep your shoulders active through the full movement.

Incline Push-Ups

Incline push-ups train your chest, shoulders, triceps, and core with a setup that’s easier to manage than floor push-ups. The elevated angle lets you focus on clean pressing strength while still challenging the muscles that help shape the upper arm and chest. Your triceps work hard on every rep, which matters because the back of the upper arm influences how firm the underarm area looks. Start higher if needed, then lower the incline as you get stronger.

Muscles Trained: Chest, shoulders, triceps, core.

How to Do It:

Place your hands on a bench, counter, or sturdy elevated surface. Step your feet back until your body forms a straight line. Brace your core and keep your hips level. Lower your chest toward the surface by bending your elbows. Press through your hands to return to the starting position. Repeat with steady control.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps. Rest for 45 seconds between each set.

Best Variations: Wall push-ups, counter push-ups, lower incline push-ups.

Form Tip: Keep your elbows angled slightly back and avoid letting your hips sag.

Reverse Plank Hold

Reverse plank holds train your triceps, shoulders, upper back, glutes, and core while opening the front of your body. Holding yourself up with your hands behind you puts your back of your arms to work, and your upper back helps keep your chest lifted. That makes the move useful for building a stronger frame around the underarm area. Keep the hold clean and short at first, so your shoulders feel supported rather than cranky.

Muscles Trained: Triceps, shoulders, upper back, glutes, core.

How to Do It:

Sit on the floor with your legs extended in front of you. Place your hands behind your hips with your fingers facing forward or slightly outward. Brace your core and press through your hands. Lift your hips until your body forms a long line. Hold the position while keeping your chest open. Lower your hips with control.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 sets of 15 to 25 seconds. Rest for 45 seconds between each set.

Best Variations: Bent-knee reverse plank, tabletop hold, shorter reverse plank holds.

Form Tip: Press the floor away and keep your shoulders down.

Prone Y Raises

Prone Y raises train your upper back, rear shoulders, and lower traps, which help improve posture and shoulder position. Better posture can make the upper arms and underarm area look more lifted because the shoulders sit in a stronger position. The movement looks small, but it lights up the muscles that often get ignored when most upper-body work focuses only on pressing. Keep your thumbs up and lift with control, rather than shrugging.

Muscles Trained: Rear delts, upper back, lower traps, shoulders.

How to Do It:

Lie on your stomach with your arms reaching overhead in a Y shape. Point your thumbs toward the ceiling. Brace your core lightly and keep your neck long. Lift your arms a few inches off the floor. Squeeze your shoulder blades gently. Lower your arms with control.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps. Rest for 30 seconds between each set.

Best Variations: Prone T raises, prone W raises, paused Y raises.

Form Tip: Lift from your upper back, avoiding shoulder shrugs.

Arm Circles

Arm circles train your shoulders and upper arms while adding a simple endurance challenge. They don’t look flashy, but after 30 to 45 seconds, your shoulders will absolutely get the memo. The constant movement keeps tension around the delts and upper arms, which pairs well with push-ups and planks for a complete no-weight upper-body routine. Keep the circles small and controlled so the work stays in your shoulders instead of turning into loose swinging.

Muscles Trained: Shoulders, upper arms, upper back, core.

How to Do It:

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart. Extend your arms out to your sides at shoulder height. Brace your core and keep your shoulders relaxed. Make small forward circles with your arms. Switch to backward circles halfway through the set. Keep your arms lifted until the set ends.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 sets of 30 to 45 seconds. Rest for 30 seconds between each set.

Best Variations: Larger arm circles, pulse holds, alternating forward and backward circles.

Form Tip: Keep your arms at shoulder height and avoid shrugging toward your ears.

How to Tighten the Underarm Area Without Weights

Tightening the underarm area comes from training the muscles around the upper arm, chest, shoulder, and upper back while supporting overall fat loss. These exercises help because they don’t rely on one small motion. You’re pressing, bracing, holding, reaching, and stabilizing, which gives your upper body more ways to build firmness.

Train the triceps and chest together: Incline push-ups and reverse plank holds help strengthen the back of the arms and the muscles around the chest. Those areas influence how firm the underarm region looks.

Incline push-ups and reverse plank holds help strengthen the back of the arms and the muscles around the chest. Those areas influence how firm the underarm region looks. Don’t skip upper-back work: Prone Y raises and down dog to cobra help strengthen the muscles that support better posture. A better shoulder position can change how the upper body looks and feels.

Prone Y raises and down dog to cobra help strengthen the muscles that support better posture. A better shoulder position can change how the upper body looks and feels. Use controlled reps: Fast reps usually turn into momentum. Slower push-ups, planks, and raises keep the target muscles working longer.

Fast reps usually turn into momentum. Slower push-ups, planks, and raises keep the target muscles working longer. Pair the routine with daily movement: Walking, stairs, and short movement breaks help with calorie burn. Fat loss still comes from the bigger daily picture, not from a single underarm exercise.

Walking, stairs, and short movement breaks help with calorie burn. Fat loss still comes from the bigger daily picture, not from a single underarm exercise. Repeat the routine a few mornings per week: Consistency signals your muscles to respond. Start with the versions you can do well and progress from there.

A firmer underarm area starts with stronger arms, shoulders, chest, and upper back. Keep the routine simple, make each rep clean, and give your upper body a few focused mornings each week to build the shape and strength you want.

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