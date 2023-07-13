5 Best Strength Exercises for a Rounder Butt That Trainers Swear By

Sculpting a rounder backside that fills out your workout leggings and jeans in all the right places is a common fitness goal among women for a reason. A tiny waist, bust and hip measurements similar in size, and a toned butt are coveted characteristics of an hourglass body shape. If lifting, firming, and rounding your glutes is a top priority in your fitness playbook, gear up for five of the best strength exercises for a round butt trainers swear by. We have expert intel on the most productive moves that will help you achieve this goal, so listen up.

Victoria Brady, a personal trainer on Fyt, shares with us why strength training is an efficient way to sculpt and tone your glutes. "Strength training helps to increase muscle mass and improve overall muscle definition, resulting in a rounder, more toned butt," she says. "When you perform exercises that target the glutes, you stimulate the muscles and encourage them to grow and produce a more sculpted appearance."

Now, without delay, let's get into the five best exercises for a round butt Brady says trainers swear by. Gear up to fire up and target the gluteal muscles. And when you're finished reading, don't miss out on the 5 Strength Exercises You Need To Tighten & Firm Butt Cellulite.

1 Goblet Squats

"Squats, in general, are one of the easier exercises for targeting the glutes," Brady tells us.

To set up for goblet squats, plant your feet hip or shoulder-width apart; your toes should point straight ahead of you. Hold a single dumbbell or kettlebell like a goblet up by your chest. Descend into a squat until your thighs are parallel to the ground. Press through both feet and squeeze your buttocks as you rise back up to standing. Perform three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

2 Weighted Hip Thrusts

According to Brady, "Hip thrusts specifically target the glutes and can be highly effective for building a rounder butt."

Begin by sitting on the floor, planting your feet, and positioning your upper back flat against a workout bench. Bend your knees, and have a dumbbell or barbell set up across your hips. Press your hips upward by driving through your heels, making sure to squeeze your glutes at the top of the movement. Perform three sets of 10 to 12 reps.

3 Reverse Lunges

Get ready to activate your hamstrings, quads, and of course, glutes, when performing lunges.

To set up for the reverse lunge, take a step back with your right foot, and descend into a lunge. Next, push yourself back up to the position you started in. Complete the same movement by taking a step back with your left foot. Perform three sets of 12 to 15 lunges per leg.

4 Weighted Glute Bridges

The glute bridge is another productive exercise to include in your routine that targets your glute muscles.

Begin this exercise by lying flat on your back, planting your feet on the floor, and bending your knees. A dumbbell should be positioned on your lower abs/hips. Press through both heels in order to push your hips away from the floor and toward the sky without overextending. Squeeze your buttocks at the top of the motion. Then, lower back to the floor, and repeat. Complete three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

5 Deadlifts

Last but not least on this list of strength exercises for a round butt is the deadlift. "Deadlifts primarily target the hamstrings and lower back but also engage the glute muscles," Brady says.

Start by placing your feet hip-width apart, and hold a set of dumbbells or a barbell in front of you by your thighs. Press your hips back, and lower the weights toward the floor, all while making sure your back remains straight. Push through both heels in order to rise back up. Complete three sets of 10 to 15 reps.