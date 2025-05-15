The #1 Stretching Routine To Melt Away Tightness After Sitting All Day

If you work a desk job, chances are, you're tied to your laptop and slouching for a good part of the day. Prolonged sitting couldn't be worse for your body; it's associated with a slowed metabolism, which impacts how your body regulates blood pressure, blood sugar, and combats fat buildup. A sedentary lifestyle can also result in early mortality. Needless to say, it's essential to get up and move and stretch out your body regularly. We chatted with a certified Pilates and yoga instructor who shares her #1 stretching routine to alleviate tightness after sitting all day.

Kristina Rudzinskaya, founder of Etalon, has spent years helping others reverse the effects of a "modern, sedentary lifestyle."

She explains, "When we sit for long periods, especially with poor posture, certain muscles become overactive and tight (like hip flexors and chest), while others become underused and weak (like glutes and upper back). This creates imbalances in the body that impact posture, breathing, and overall mobility. Over time, it can lead to chronic discomfort, joint stiffness, and even long-term postural dysfunction."

Now, let's explore Kristina's go-to stretching routine to relieve tightness; it should only take about 15 to 20 minutes of your time.

Chest Opener (Doorway Stretch)

This exercise "opens up the front of the body, stretches tight chest muscles, and counteracts slouched shoulders," Kristina says.

Stand in a doorway. Position your forearms in the frame. Use control as you lean forward until you feel a solid stretch across your chest.

Hip Flexor Stretch (Lunge Stretch Also Known as Anjaneyasana in Yoga)

The hip flexor stretch enhances the alignment of your pelvis and alleviates tightness in the hips.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Assume a lunge position. Drop your back knee to the floor. Press your hips forward.

Forward Fold

The forward fold alleviates tension in your lower back and the backs of your legs.

Hinge at the hips. Reach down toward your toes while maintaining an elongated spine. Keep your knees gently bent if your lower back begins to round or your hamstrings are tight.

Cat-Cow Stretch

The cat-cow stretch offers excellent spinal mobility work.

Assume all fours. Alternate between rounding your spine and arching your back, coinciding with your breath. (On the inhale, lift your head and tailbone; on the exhale, round your back.) Do this for 6 to 8 slow breaths.

Neck and Trap Stretch

The neck and trap stretch "relieves tension and tightness; reduces headaches and neck stiffness," Kristina tells us.

Begin seated or stand tall. Tilt your head to one side, guiding it gently with your hand. Make sure your shoulders stay relaxed. Repeat on the other side, holding for 30 seconds each. If you feel really tight, hold for up to 60 seconds.

"Focus on deep, calm breathing to encourage release," Kristina adds. "I love encouraging people going deeper into the stretch with every single exhale."