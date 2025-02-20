Stronger Abs in 10 Minutes? This Core Workout Delivers

A stronger core in just 10 minutes? Is it truly possible? The answer is YES!

The key isn't endless crunches. It's a recipe of effort, intensity, and the right exercises that challenge your core from every angle. A smarter approach means training with movements that build real strength, not just burn out your abs. This workout skips the fluff and goes straight to high-impact core work that delivers results fast.

With three potent exercises—kettlebell or dumbbell chops, TRX planks, and TRX body saws—you'll target your core in ways traditional ab workouts can't match. Whether you're short on time or looking for a core finisher that (actually) works, this 10-minute session is all you need.

And don't worry if you can't access a TRX trainer; I've outlined some options below.

Why This 10-Minute Core Workout Works

When it comes to building stronger abs, quality beats quantity every time. You don't need endless crunches or long ab sessions. You need focused intensity and functional movements that challenge your core. This 10-minute workout delivers precisely that.

Here's why it works:

Maximizes Time Efficiency : Short, high-intensity core work activates deep stabilizers and builds strength fast without unnecessary volume. In 10 minutes, you'll hit your abs harder than most people in 30. And let's not overlook the intensity of these movements.

: Short, high-intensity core work activates deep stabilizers and builds strength fast without unnecessary volume. In 10 minutes, you'll hit your abs harder than most people in 30. And let's not overlook the intensity of these movements. Engages Multiple Muscle Groups : Kettlebell/Dumbbell Chops develop explosive rotational power, sculpting the obliques while improving core-to-lower-body coordination. TRX Planks take stability to the next level, forcing your entire core to engage against instability, just like in real life. TRX Body saws take the traditional plank and ramps up the intensity. Think of these as your "finisher."

: Kettlebell/Dumbbell Chops develop explosive rotational power, sculpting the obliques while improving core-to-lower-body coordination. TRX Planks take stability to the next level, forcing your entire core to engage against instability, just like in real life. TRX Body saws take the traditional plank and ramps up the intensity. Think of these as your "finisher." Boosts Functional Strength : This isn't just about aesthetics. These movements mimic real-world demands, strengthening you for lifting, sports, and everyday movement.

: This isn't just about aesthetics. These movements mimic real-world demands, strengthening you for lifting, sports, and everyday movement. Trains Your Abs From All Angles: This workout targets every aspect of developing core strength, including anti-rotation, anti-flexion, stability, and power, so you're stronger in every direction.

The 10-Minute Stronger Abs Workout: How to Do It

What You Need: A kettlebell or dumbbell and a TRX suspension trainer. This workout takes just 10 minutes and will leave your core burning in the best way possible.

The Routine:

Kettlebell/Dumbbell Chops TRX Plank TRX Body Saw

*If you can't access a TRX suspension trainer, swap Dumbbell or Kettlebell planks for the TRX plank and perform Ab rollouts instead of a TRX bodysaw.

Directions:

Perform the exercises as a circuit, following a :30 work / :30 rest interval structure.

Complete three rounds with no additional rest between rounds.

Modify by reducing work time to 20 seconds or increasing rest if needed.

How to Do It:

Kettlebell/Dumbbell Chops

How to do it:

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, holding a kettlebell or dumbbell with both hands. Start with the weight near one hip and explosively lift it diagonally across your body to the opposite shoulder. Control the movement back to the start and repeat. Perform for 30 seconds on one side, then switch.

Tip: Keep your core braced and avoid twisting your lower back.

TRX Plank

How to do it:

Adjust the TRX straps so the handles hang just above knee height. Grip the handles with your hands and extend your arms, positioning yourself in a high plank (like a ring plank). Keep your body straight from head to heels, engaging your core. Hold for 30 seconds, keeping your hips level and avoiding sagging or arching.

Tip: If you feel your lower back sagging, squeeze your glutes and brace harder.

TRX Body Saw

How to do it:

Start in a forearm plank position with your feet in the TRX straps. Shift your body forward and back by pushing through your elbows. Keep your core tight and movement controlled. Perform for 30 seconds.

Tip: The farther you move, the more strenuous the exercise is. Adjust based on your ability.

Maximizing Core Gains: Pro Tips for Stronger Results

To get the most out of this 10-minute workout, focus on how you perform each movement, not just getting through the reps. These simple, actionable tips will help you build serious core strength and see better results.

Control Your Speed for More Muscle Engagement

Slow down the lowering phase of chops to keep your core under tension longer.

For TRX planks, move with control—rushing through them reduces effectiveness.

Breathe With Purpose

Exhale forcefully during the most challenging part of the movement while bracing your core.

Inhale between reps or transitions to maintain stability without losing tension.

Increase the Challenge Over Time

Add a heavier kettlebell or dumbbell as your strength improves.

Extend your work intervals from 30 to 40 seconds, or reduce rest time to push your endurance.

Keep Your Hips and Ribs Aligned

Avoid arching your back in planks—keep your ribs pulled down and hips level.

Rotate through your core, not just your arms, for maximum effectiveness during chops.

Stay Consistent, But Don't Get Comfortable

Stick with the workout at least 3 to 4 times weekly for real progress.

Stick with the workout at least 3 to 4 times weekly for real progress.

When the workout feels easy, increase the intensity with more resistance (up the weight) or perform longer intervals.