Subway Is Giving Away Cadbury Creme Egg Sandwiches For Easter—and Customers Are Horrified

If we told you that Subway was featuring Cadbury Creme Eggs for an Easter promotion, you might reasonably expect the popular candies to make an appearance in Subway's iconic cookies…but you'd be wrong.

Subway is a sandwich chain, so in a fitting twist, the brand is debuting a new limited edition Cadbury Creme Egg sandwich in the United Kingdom. The sandwich will only be available for one day on Good Friday, or April 7, so the opportunity to try it will be fleeting.

For the sandwich, Subway's grilled Italian white bread is filled with melted Cadbury Creme Eggs. While sweet and salty has proven to be a winning combination in the past, many customers were horrified by the oozing combination of bread and candy.

"This is the grossest thing Subway has ever done and that's saying a lot," a Twitter user commented under a post about the sandwich.

"We as a civilization need to step back and ask ourselves if we've gone too far," another said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Some were so shocked by the sandwich that they questioned if the product was a belated April Fools' Day joke. This is not the case, though the launch of the sandwich is a very limited marketing stunt.

Only four U.K. Subway restaurants in London, Liverpool, Swansea, and Glasgow will offer the mashup. These locations will hand out six-inch Cadbury Creme Egg subs for free, but only 500 total will be available across the four stores.

Subway said that it came up with the idea of combining its classic sandwiches with Cadbury Creme Eggs, and then approached the brand to see if it wanted to collaborate, according to The Independent.

"The highly-anticipated Creme Egg season is in full swing and we're so excited to launch this innovative product with Subway as a final hoorah of the season," Charlotte Docker, brand executive for Cadbury Creme Egg, said in a statement. "We can't wait for the response of those lucky enough to try this surprisingly delicious merging of sweet and savory."

While much of the response to the Cadbury Creme Egg sandwich has centered on shock and distaste, the idea hasn't been a complete miss with fans. Some customers said they were tempted to try it, while others at least had open minds about the sandwich.

But for those who remain horrified about the prospect of eating melted candy inside Subway bread, they can comfort themselves with the fact that it will leave as quickly as it came.

Subway, which has been exploring a possible sale, has unveiled several other new or limited-time offerings since the start of the year. The chain is launching a new Pickleball Club sandwich in restaurants nationwide on April 27, inspired by tennis legend Andy Roddick's signature order. It also briefly launched limited edition footlong Baked Lay's chips at one Texas restaurant last month in celebration of National Potato Chip Day.