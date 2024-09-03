Subway Just Launched 10 Exciting New Items—But There's a Catch

Subway offers a somewhat limited selection of sandwiches, wraps, salads, and snacks, so it's always big news whenever the chain updates its menu with any new offerings. This week, Subway fans are getting a particularly big dose of excitement with the debut of not just one but 10 brand-new items at the fast-food giant.

Subway just expanded its menu with a new side, a lineup of ciabatta breakfast sandwiches, and a selection of "Snackwiches"—snack-sized sandwiches the chain says are meant to help relieve midday hunger pangs. The catch with this exciting launch is that only Subway's Canadian restaurants are offering the new items, so fans in the United States will have to crave them afar for now and hope that they eventually expand beyond the Great White North.

Subway customers in Canada, however, can order the new offerings starting today, Sept. 3. While each of the new items brings something unique to the table, one thing they all have in common is their affordability. The breakfast sandwiches, for example, start at $3, while the Snackwiches start at $4.

"Canadians are looking for value without sacrificing on taste, which is why we are so excited about our new Ciabatta Snackwich and Breakfast offerings," Lisa Mazurkewich, Subway Canada's head of marketing, said in a statement. "With all of the new Breakfast Sandwiches and Snackwiches priced at $5 or less, this menu expansion means Canadians can enjoy freshly made meals at any time of the day for an incredible price and value."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The new breakfast sandwiches come in five base flavors—Sausage and Cheese; Egg and Cheese; Bacon and Egg; Sausage and Egg; and Ham and Egg—that fans with customize with their preferred sauces and veggies.

Meanwhile, the new Snackwiches are also served on ciabatta and available in four varieties:

Turkey Ranch (350 calories)—turkey, processed cheddar cheese, spinach, tomatoes, and peppercorn ranch.

Honey Mustard Ham (320 calories)—ham, processed cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, red onion, and chipotle sauce.

BLT (400 calories)—bacon, Canadian Cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo.

Three Cheese (350 calories)—Canadian Cheddar, processed cheddar cheese, and shredded cheese.

The tenth and final new arrival at Subway's Canadian restaurants is Potato Rings (150 calories), which are crispy hash browns that come in a unique circular shape. With a suggested price of $2, the Potato Rings are also the most affordable of the new menu items.

While Subway's American stores were left out of this Canadian menu launch, the chain recently rolled out an enticing new offer for its customers in the United States. Subway is offering footlong sandwiches for just $6.99 through Sept. 8 in a promotion that includes both custom subs and the chef-crafted "Subway Series" subs. Interested customers need only enter the code 699FL when ordering through the app or website to take advantage of the offer.

Nutrition information has been included where available.