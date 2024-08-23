Subway Will Be Selling Super Cheap Footlongs Next Week—Here's How to Get Yours

Following the string of fast-food chains that have rolled out meal deals this summer, Subway is joining in with a discount of its own. While the days of the famous $5 footlong are long gone, the sandwich chain is marking down its sandwiches for two weeks.

From Aug. 26 through Sept. 8, Subway will be offering footlong sandwiches for just $6.99. This deal applies to all footlongs, including custom options and any of the chain's 22 chef-crafted subs on its "Subway Series" menu.

To score your discounted sandwich, all you need to do is enter the code 699FL when ordering on the Subway app or Subway.com.

"Today's diner is stretched more than ever, and too often that means a tradeoff on quality, variety, or flavor to find an affordable meal," Doug Fry, president of Subway North America, said in a press release. "At Subway, our definition of value is a mix of delicious options at the right price without compromising quality. Our menu is full of footlongs for every budget, and this new deal means our guests can get the sandwiches they crave at a great value."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

According to Restaurant Business, the chain previously tested the $6.99 footlong deal in select stores before rolling it out nationwide. For context, a Subway footlong can cost over $14 in certain areas.

This Subway deal follows the chain's recent announcement of the rollout of three new sandwiches, one new sauce, one new topping, and one returning sauce. The new sandwiches include the Honey Mustard BBQ Chicken (1,010 calories per footlong), Spicy Nacho Chicken (890 calories per footlong), and Cheesy Garlic Steak (1,010 calories per footlong).

The other two new additions include the cheddar cheese sauce and the SubKrunch sandwich topping. The sauce has a blend of sharp cheddar cheese, American cheese, and a "hint" of parmesan, while the sandwich topping was "developed to add an audible crunch to every bite" and is covered in a savory seasoning and fried. Subway fans can now also score the chain's sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, which made a nationwide comeback after being absent for three years.

Sandwiches weren't the only footlongs Subway launched this year. In June, the chain added three Footlong Dippers to its Sidekick menu, which includes items that range from $2 to $5. The Dippers cost $3 and come in three varieties: Pepperoni and Cheese (470 calories), Chicken and Cheese (400 calories), and Double Cheese (470 calories).