Subway Is Launching a Crazy New Footlong Doritos Item

Throughout 2024, Subway has released a variety of footlong menu items, including chocolate chip cookies, churros, soft pretzels, and meat- and cheese-filled lavash-style flatbreads (aka Footlong Dippers). Following these major releases, customers could soon see another footlong item on the menu.

This week, fast-food and snack insider @snackolator shared via Instagram that Subway is currently testing Doritos Footlong Nachos at select U.S. stores in addition to Canada locations. According to the Instagram user, this menu item features Doritos with melted cheese triangles, meat, sauces, and other toppings.

"If you're upset you can't find them nearby, this should be a nationwide release in the spring!" @snackolator wrote in the post's caption, adding that the toppings could change. In a comment, the Instagram user noted that the nachos are being tested for $5.

The post quickly racked up nearly 300 comments, which are filled with mixed reactions to the reported new menu item.

"They are literally trying anything at this point," one Instagram user wrote in a comment.

"Hate it. Just go back to $5 foot long sandwich deals," another one added.

"Immediately no," someone else commented.

Meanwhile, a couple of others pointed out that Doritos nachos would make more sense at Taco Bell, which sells Doritos Locos Tacos. These tacos feature shells made from Doritos Nacho Cheese chips.

Despite the many negative responses to Subway's nachos, there were still commenters who expressed excitement about the menu item.

"Definitely going to try!!!" one Instagram user wrote.

"I love this! Very smart," another one commented.

Someone else noted that Subway's alternative footlong line has been its "best campaign in forever."

Subway has not yet officially confirmed that it's offering Doritos Footlong Nachos, so fans will just have to keep an eye out to see if the menu item shows up at their store.

This isn't the only new menu item Subway customers should keep on their radar. In October, the sandwich chain unveiled its new Spicy Nacho Chicken, Spicy Nacho Steak, and Fiery Meatball subs. All three options are served on the chain's new, limited-time Ghost Pepper Bread, which Subway described as its "spiciest ever."

The new Italian bread is covered in ghost pepper, habanero, and paprika-seasoned breadcrumbs. It's then topped with Monterey cheddar cheese and jalapeño slices before being baked until crispy.