Subway Is Launching 3 New Footlong Items Soon—and None Of Them Are Sandwiches

Subway announced last week that it will be adding footlong chocolate chip cookies to its list of permanent menu offerings. But that's not the only unorthodox 12-inch item fans can look forward to.

Instagram account @snackolator just shared the news of a nationwide rollout of Subway's "Footlong Sidekicks," three footlong menu items that include a Cinnabon churro, an Auntie Anne's pretzel, and the already-announced chocolate chip cookie. As noted by the fast-food insider, this news was first shared by a Reddit user, who wrote that the menu items are slated to launch on Jan. 18, 2024.

According to the depicted advertisement, the footlong churro will be sold for a suggested price of $2, while the pretzel will be $3, and the chocolate chip cookie $5. Fans can pair their pretzel with honey mustard, though some Subway locations may charge extra for the condiment.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

While there's no official word from Subway on the release of the new footlong churro and pretzel, the two new items were sold a few months ago in select locations as part of a test.

"As part of Subway's transformation journey, the brand is always testing new ingredients and menu items to deliver better food and a better guest experience. Guests will be excited to know that we are announcing some exciting menu updates early next year, building on the equity and love of Subway footlong, like the footlong cookie," a Subway rep told Eat This, Not That!

As indicated in the comments section of @snackolator's Instagram post, many are excited about the new items.

"I'm trying all of these," one commenter wrote. "I would devour the pretzel," another added.

Meanwhile, others drew attention to the low cost of the footlong offerings.

"A foot long auntie Annie pretzel!? For 3!?! 1 just spent $8 at the mall on Pretzel bites. I'm about to become [a] pretzel girl at my local subway," an Instagram user wrote. "These prices make me feel like it's 2007 again," another chimed in.

Subway first offered customers a sneak peek of the new footlong chocolate chip cookie at select locations on Dec. 4, which also happened to be National Cookie Day. The cookies were available in Chicago, Dallas, Miami, and New York City. The chain transformed these four locations into "Cookieway" pop-up restaurants where customers could receive a free footlong chocolate chip cookie with their purchase of any sub.