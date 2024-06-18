Subway Just Launched 3 Cheesy New Footlong Snacks

Just a couple of weeks after Subway brought back its popular Footlong Cookies following some temporary supply shortages, the chain is expanding its menu yet again with three cheesy new footlong snacks.

Subway just launched a new line of Footlong Dippers, featuring melted cheese and meat rolled up inside its lavash-style flatbread. The new offerings are selling for a suggested price of $3 and are available in three flavors: Pepperoni and Cheese (470 calories), Chicken and Cheese (400 calories), and Double Cheese (470 calories).

Why Jersey Mike's Is Drawing Customers Away From Panera & Subway

They're served with one of Subway's 11 signature sauces, which range from Honey Mustard (60 calories) to Creamy Sriracha (40 calories) to Baja Chipotle (70 calories). That means there are a whopping 33 sauce and Footlong Dipper combinations that Subway fans can sample.

RELATED: Every New Subway Sandwich Wrap, Tasted & Ranked6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Footlong Dippers will join the selection of footlong snacks and treats—called "Sidekicks"—that debuted at Subway in January this year. The collection includes a Cinnabon Footlong Churro (190 calories) and Auntie Anne's Footlong Pretzel (330 calories) in addition to the Footlong Dippers and Footlong Cookie (1,330 calories).

After facing lagging sales and a plethora of store closures in recent years, Subway has been working to overhaul its image and menu with improved ingredients, artisanal sandwich options, freshly sliced meats, and other new innovations. Subway says that the expansion of its Sidekicks menu is another step forward in those efforts.

"Subway's all-new Dippers embody the changes Subway has made over the past few years by elevating our food and guest experience to better meet the needs of today's diner—balancing their love for the iconic footlong alongside our commitment to convenience, crave and value," Doug Fry, president of Subway North America, said in a statement. "Our guests devoured nearly 30 million Sidekicks since their debut in January and they will find all 33 flavor combinations of Dippers for $3 to be equally irresistible."

7 Unhealthiest Subway Orders, According to Dietitians

This year is certainly shaping up to be a major one for new menu launches at Subway. In addition to the Sidekicks and Footlong Dippers, the chain also debuted a new line of wraps in April. Served on Subway's lavash-style flatbread, the wraps are available in four unique flavors: Homestyle Chicken Salad; Honey Mustard Chicken; Turkey, Bacon & Avocado; and Cali Caprese. Calories vary depending on the customer's choice of toppings.

That same month, Subway brought back its popular Honey Oat Bread (430 calories) after a four-year hiatus. It also added Creamy Sriracha sauce to its permanent menu after previously only offering it in select restaurants.