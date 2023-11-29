Subway Is Launching a New Footlong Cookie & You Can Get a First Taste Next Week

If there's one menu item Subway is best known for, it's the footlong sandwich. Now, the chain is taking its signature concept and giving it a sweet twist.

In early 2024, Subway will be offering footlong chocolate chip cookies as a permanent menu item. That's right. Customers will soon be able to score 12-inch versions of the chain's most popular cookie at restaurant locations nationwide.

RELATED: I Tried 5 Fast-Food Chocolate Chip Cookies & The Best Has a Surprising Ingredient

Before the national rollout, however, you'll have a chance to try out the giant new cookie at several Subway locations on Dec. 4—aka National Cookie Day. They include:

Chicago: 604 S Wabash Ave., Suite D, Chicago, Ill. 60605 Dallas: 1222 Commerce Street, Suite 150, Dallas, Texas 75202 Miami: 2795 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, Fla. 33140 New York City: 545 8 Ave., New York, N.Y. 10018"



These restaurants will turn into "Cookieway" pop-ups for the day, offering the footlong chocolate chip cookie with the purchase of any sub. The offer can be redeemed between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Footlong cookies aren't a new menu innovation at Subway. Last year, the sandwich chain introduced these desserts for one day only—on National Cookie Day, of course. The cookies were only available in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood at Subway's Calle Ocho location, which the chain turned into a pop-up restaurant that only served cookies. At this location, customers were able to try four sub-inspired cookies that were covered in toppings ranging from cookie chunks and sprinkles to potato chips and dill pickles. Classic chocolate chip cookies, however, weren't among the options being offered.

This limited-time cookie rollout showed to be a success for Subway, as the desserts sold out in less than two hours, according to the chain. Over the past year, Subway's culinary team has been working on the creation of a footlong version of its chocolate chip cookie.

RELATED: 9 Chains That Serve the Best Chocolate Chip Cookies

"The overwhelming response we received from fans around the country last year let us know that we needed to make the footlong cookie a permanent addition to our menu," Paul Fabre, Subway's senior vice president of culinary and innovation, said in a press release. "At Cookieway this year, our guests will get a sneak peek of an even better footlong cookie: thick, gooey, packed with chocolate chips and served warm—right out of the oven. It's the perfect pairing with your favorite footlong sub and may even become your favorite footlong after the first bite."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Footlong cookies aren't the only sweet treats that have been in the works at Subway this year. In September, the sandwich chain confirmed that it was testing a footlong churro and frosted swirl cinnamon buns in partnership with Cinnabon.