Why People Swear By 'Surrender Squats' To Build Strong, Muscular Legs

If you want to build serious leg muscle, look no further than "surrender squats." Strong legs are essential for completing daily tasks, having a solid foundation for walking and balancing, and succeeding in your fitness routine. Leg strength also reduces the possibility of injuries and aids in good posture. That's why it's no surprise that people swear by "surrender squats" for strong, muscular legs. We spoke with an expert who breaks down everything to know about this effective lower-body exercise and how you can do it with perfect form.

In This Article:

What Are Surrender Squats?

Play

"Surrender squats involve going from a standing to a kneeling position with your hands behind your head," explains Steve Stonehouse, NASM CPT and director of education for Body Fit Training.

How To Do It:

Begin standing with your hands behind your head and chest tall. Bend your right knee. Press your hips back and down. Gently lower your left knee and then your right knee to the floor so you're kneeling. Step your right foot forward, press through that keep, and squeeze your glutes to rise back up. Step your left foot in to return to standing.

In order to complete the exercise with proper form, Stonehouse recommends slowly lowering yourself to the floor so you don't experience a knee injury. Keep your abs braced and your chest tall so your form doesn't falter and you don't strain your back.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The #1 Workout To Slow Muscle Aging

Why Are Surrender Squats Effective in Building Leg Strength?

Surrender squats are intense, and your legs will seriously feel the burn! TikTok user Shiran Carter writes in a video of herself doing surrender squats with a dumbbell, "They're called surrenders because you have to surrender your quads to the devil by the end of the set."

The Best Workout for Stronger Muscles After 50

Stonehouse tells us, "In each rep, you are really challenging one leg at a time, so it's a more advanced take on the traditional squat and a great way to build leg strength. You'll definitely feel the burn in your quads and glutes. There is also greater core engagement required as your hands are behind your head and you don't want to lean/hunch forward too much as you move from standing to kneeling."