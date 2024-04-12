Taco Bell Is Testing 3 Refreshing New Beverages

Between the iconic Baja Blast and the various Freeze flavors, Taco Bell has no shortage of colorful drinks. Now, the fast-food chain is expanding its beverage selection by testing its new line of Agua Refrescas.

This selection of drinks includes three flavors: Strawberry Passionfruit, Peach Mango, and Dragonfruit Berry. These will be available in-store at one Southern California Taco Bell, located at 2222 Barranca Parkway, Irvine, Calif. And although the drinks are only at one location for now, Taco Bell typically tests new products before rolling them out to more stores, so there's a good chance we'll see the Agua Refrescas become more widely available soon.

Featuring sweet and tangy fruit flavors, the Agua Refrescas are made with a green tea base and pieces of freeze-dried fruit. Customers can sip on the new beverages in 16-ounce cups priced at $3.99. The drinks will be available for the next five weeks or while supplies last. (We have reached out to Taco Bell for details regarding the nutritional value of these drinks and have yet to hear back, but it seems safe to say that they probably aren't healthy, though they may be delicious.)6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Doritos Is Turning the Iconic Mountain Dew Baja Blast Drink Into a Chip

"We want to make our beverages just as iconic as our food," Taylor Montgomery, Taco Bell's chief marketing officer, said in a company statement shared today. "Our new Agua Refrescas are a perfect, vibrant pairing with everything our fans crave from Taco Bell and will help us on our journey to make Taco Bell a beverage destination.

The 25 Most Iconic Fast-Food Drinks of All Time

This limited-time rollout follows Taco Bell's previous test of Coffee Chillers and Churro Chillers. Referred to as the chain's "first-ever frozen coffee and shakes," these drinks debuted in December 2023 at select locations in Southern California.

Before this, Taco Bell tested Baja Blast energy drinks at three restaurants across Tucson, Ariz., and Southern California. These came in two flavors: Baja Blast Charged Berry and Mtn Dew Energy Baja Blast.

If you don't live near the Taco Bell location selling the Agua Refrescas, there are still several other new menu items available now. Last month, the chain launched its Chicken Cantina Menu, which is centered around a slow-roasted, savory chicken offering.

12 Best & Worst Taco Bell Breakfast Orders, According To Dietitians

Items on this menu include the Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco, Cantina Chicken Quesadilla, Cantina Chicken Soft Taco, Cantina Chicken Burrito, and Cantina Chicken Bowl. In addition to the chicken, this menu features other new ingredients, including shredded purple cabbage, white corn tortilla shells, pico de gallo, and avocado verde salsa.