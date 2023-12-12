Taco Bell Is Testing an Exciting New Line of Frozen Drinks

Taco Bell is venturing into completely new territory with an exciting line of frozen drinks set to launch this week.

The chain announced today that it will start testing brand-new Coffee Chillers and Churro Chillers at select locations in Southern California. According to the announcement, these are the "first-ever frozen coffee and shakes to hit the Taco Bell menu." They'll become available on Dec. 15.

Both kinds of chillers are served in 16-ounce cups and are inspired by "authentic Mexican flavors," Taco Bell said. The Coffee Chillers feature blended iced coffee swirled with your choice of one of three flavors—Mexican Chocolate, Caramel Churro and Spiced Vanilla. The drink is then topped off with a layer of cold foam.

The Churro Chillers feature a blended sweet shake that's swirled with your flavor of choice—Mexican Chocolate, Dulce de Leche Coffee, Wild Strawberry, or Sweet Vanilla. All of the drinks are then topped with a layer of cold foam and churro crumbles.

"We're always pushing the boundaries to deliver bold and craveable Mexican-inspired flavors our fans have come to expect from us and these frozen drinks showcase how far our innovation goes," Taco Bell U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Taylor Montgomery said in a statement. "We are constantly listening to what our fans are craving next and we are thrilled to offer them a frozen creation that's just as delicious and desirable as their favorite menu item."

The flavor swirls in some of the drinks give an eye-popping splash of color to the blended coffees and milkshakes. The swirl in the Sweet Vanilla Churro Chiller flavor, for example, is tinted purple.

Customers will be able to find these new frozen drinks at the Taco Bell restaurants located at 27770 Santa Margarita Pkwy in Viejo, Calif., and 2222 Barranca Pkwy in Irvine, Calif. The beverages will be available for $4.19 for a limited time while supplies last.

Once they hit menus later this week, the Coffee and Churro Chillers will only be the latest experimental new items Taco Bell has tested in 2023. Last month, the chain tested brand-new breakfast tots exclusively in the Chicago market. They featured seasoned potato tots topped with scrambled eggs, a choice of bacon or sausage, and a combination of mozzarella, pepper jack, and cheddar cheeses. And in late August, Taco Bell also tested a new Mtn Dew Baja Blast Gelato for a couple of fleeting days at another Irvine location.

Customers who aren't lucky enough to live in those test markets have had to crave the new items from afar. But fingers crossed that the tests were successful enough for Taco Bell to launch the items nationally in the future!