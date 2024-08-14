Taco Bell's New Stanley Cups Sold Out Immediately & Fans Aren't Happy

Stanley tumblers are undeniably one of the hottest ticket items of 2024, achieving viral fame on social media and drawing massive crowds to chaotic launch events. However, many Stanley fans were left disappointed this week when Taco Bell launched—and then immediately ran out of—an exclusive new tumbler created in partnership with the high-quality drinkware brand.

Last month, Taco Bell announced plans to celebrate the 20th birthday of its beloved tropical soda, the Mtn Dew Baja Blast (280 calories per medium drink), with a series of freebies, menu launches, and other "Bajaversary" events. As part of the festivities, Taco Bell teamed up with Stanley to launch a new limited-edition Stanley x Bajaversary tumbler with teal-colored lettering in an ode to the Baja Blast's bright hue.

But rather than selling them in stores or online, Taco Bell offered the cups for free to the first 100 customers who redeemed its Aug. 13 Tuesday Drop (special in-app freebies and offers made available to loyalty program participants at a set time every Tuesday). Many customers say they weren't able to score one of the highly coveted Stanley tumblers during the limited launch.

Scores of fans have taken to Reddit to report getting a "page not found" message despite attempting to claim the Tuesday Drop as soon as it became available. And soon after the giveaway event began, Taco Bell's site was already showing the cups as sold out, according to customers.

Those who tried and failed to win a Stanley x Bajaversary tumbler weren't shy about voicing their disappointment over how the Tuesday Drop unfolded.

"NOT ONLY was the drop like a few seconds late to air, but then BOOM, 404 error. Like seriously? and then after that, I refresh the page and suddenly it says 100 rewards members already claimed it? What a joke," one Redditor wrote.

"I'd like to see someone who actually got a cup," another wrote.

Some Redditors even theorized that Taco Bell's website crashed during the Tuesday Drop or the link for the Stanley x Bajaversary tumbler was broken to begin with due to the "page not found" message that appeared. But since this has not been confirmed by Taco Bell itself, customers should take these musings with a grain of salt.

A Taco Bell representative did not immediately respond to our queries for comment on the Stanley x Bajaversary tumbler Tuesday Drop.

Though many Taco Bell fans lost out on their chance to score the exclusive Stanley tumbler, customers can look forward to the upcoming launch of another Baja Blast-themed item. As part of the Bajaversary celebrations, Taco Bell will launch its long-awaited Mtn Dew Baja Blast Gelato at restaurants nationwide for a limited time starting on Sept. 3. The treat will only be available to Taco Bell Rewards Members who order through the app, so interested customers should make sure to enroll in the free loyalty program before then.

