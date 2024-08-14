4 Major Complaints Taco Bell Customers Have in 2024

When you're craving a taco, quesadilla, or cheese-covered fries at a moment's notice, Taco Bell is, by design, there to help you get your fix—and quickly. But despite its convenience and the excitement it generates by regularly launching new menu items and bringing back fan favorites, the fast-food chain is no stranger to critique and criticism.

In fact, Taco Bell ranks among the worst fast-food chains in the latest American Customer Satisfaction Index report, receiving the fourth-lowest score, just above Jack in the Box, Popeyes, and McDonald's. A few criteria that contributed to the chains' scores included the accuracy of food orders, food and beverage quality and variety, and quality and reliability of the mobile app.

Outside of this survey, Taco Bell customers often take to social media to air their grievances with the chain's offerings. Here are some of the top complaints Taco Bell has received in 2024.

Higher prices

Taco Bell is just one of many fast-food chains facing a backlash recently over its prices. Throughout the year, customers have hopped on Reddit to express their frustration with menu items becoming more expensive.

"The only thing left I was willing to pay for (Veggie Box) was raised to $8.49. Could we get some corporation regulation on franchise pricing? I no longer can continue going at these prices," one customer wrote on the platform, sharing an image of the menu item and its price.

As with any other fast-food chain, prices may vary by location.

Another customer recently started a thread to share that the cost of Mexican pizza increased to $7 at their Taco Bell. "Nobody should pay that much for a single Mexican Pizza, that's absolutely insane. Fast food prices are wild nowadays," the customer wrote.

For comparison, a Veggie Build Your Own Cravings Box and Mexican Pizza cost $5.99 and $5.39, respectively, at Taco Bell in Jersey City, N.J.

Although Taco Bell recently joined in on the fast-food value wars with the launch of its $7 Luxe Cravings Box, not everyone has been able to score this deal for just $7, much to customers' dismay. Some have reported higher prices, with one spotting the value meal for $11.99.

6 Best Fast-Food Meal Deals To Score This Summer

Disappointing food

Although it can vary by location, Taco Bell's food has left many customers less than impressed. While some have shared general comments about declining quality, others have gotten more specific with their frustrations about certain menu items. Still others have shared photos of their orders to show poor execution.

"Beans are often dry and pasty," one Reddit user wrote. "Years ago this almost never used to happen. Now it happens like 65% of the time, no matter which Taco Bell I go to. Is it just that there is no quality control anymore?"

Another one griped, "No matter what Taco Bell location I go to, I swear if I order the Mex Pizza, I'm rolling the dice with a 20% chance that it's going to taste nasty with this extremely bitter aspect to its flavor. I think it's the shell."

I Tried Every Taco at Taco Bell & the Best Was a Crunchy Classic

A change in cup sizes

In June, an alleged Taco Bell employee took to Reddit to share that the fast-food chain has downsized its 20-ounce, medium-sized drink cups to a smaller version and shared a photo to show a side-by-side comparison.

"I filled the smaller of the two cups all the way to the top and poured it into the original medium cup. It came up about a half inch from the top. The new cups are definitely smaller, but probably only by an [ounce] or two," the poster shared in a comment.

Reddit users weren't happy with this reported change. "I noticed this about a month ago. Super disappointing how we move backwards," one Reddit user wrote.

"I'm done with taco bell until they come to their senses. Absolutely insane," someone else wrote in a different thread about the cup change.

Taco Bell's Hyped New Item Is Getting Very Mixed Reviews: 'Extremely Disappointed'

Menu item discontinuations

Fast-food chains often say goodbye to menu items to make room for new offerings. This was the case at the beginning of 2024 when Taco Bell unveiled an upgraded Cravings Value menu with new items. The introduction of new options like the Stacker, Double Stacked Taco, and 3 Cheese Chicken Flatbread Melt came with several discontinuations, however. These included the Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito, Beefy Melt Burrito, Fiesta Veggie Burrito, Chicken Chipotle Melt, and $5 Classic Combo.

Taco Bell fans didn't take the news lightly. "Taco Bell why do you do this to me," one customer wrote after finding out the Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito was cut from the menu.

"I knew this day would come but it's the only reason I go to Taco Bell," another customer shared after discovering the discontinuation of the Fiesta Veggie Burrito. "So I'm boycotting…"