Taco Bell Is Bringing Back a Beloved Fan-Favorite—and You Get to Pick Which One

Listen up, Taco Bell customers: you have yet another major decision to make. In October 2022, the fast-food chain gave customers the chance to vote for the return of either the Enchirito or Double Decker Taco, two popular discontinued menu items (spoiler alert, the Enchirito won). Taco Bell is bringing back the contest again starting today, but with two completely different retired fan favorites.

Taco Bell just announced that customers can choose whether to bring back the Beefy Crunch Burrito or the Cool Ranch version of its Doritos Locos Tacos. Rewards members can vote daily for their preferred menu item through April 12 and Taco Bell will announce the winner on April 13.

RELATED: Taco Bell's New Items Are Wildly Overpriced, Customers Say

Taco Bell said that the winning item will make its return for a limited time at participating locations in "late 2023," but did not provide a more specific date. Considering the hype and fanfare around the two popular items on the line, voters undoubtedly have a tough decision to make.

The Beefy Crunch Burrito features seasoned beef, Fritos Flamin' Hot Flavored Corn Chips, sour cream, seasoned rice, and nacho cheese sauce. Taco Bell first introduced the item in 2010 and retired it the next year, but it has made several limited-time appearances since then, according to the announcement.

Following the wild success of the Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos debut in 2012, Taco Bell launched the Cool Ranch flavor in 2013 and had yet another hit on its hands. The menu item features a taco shell seasoned with the Doritos Cool Ranch flavor packed with seasoned beef, lettuce, and cheddar cheese. Despite its popularity, Taco Bell retired the product in 2019.

In the years since both of these items were cut, jilted Taco Bell fans have campaigned to bring them back, and even created petitions begging for their return.

"We've heard our fans' passionate pleas and seen their grassroots campaigns—and even tattoos—for us to reintroduce former menu items, and now, it's up to these fan-made movements to decide which item comes out a winner," Dane Mathews, the chief digital officer at Taco Bell, said in a statement. "Our fans rigorously turn to our social media to voice their menu item love and we're excited to give them the opportunity to redistribute that passion through this unique in-app voting experience that impacts real change on our menus!"

The late 2023 return of either the Beefy Crunch Burrito or Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco will follow up Taco Bell's anticipated rerelease of the popular Volcano Menu this summer. Starting on June 29, customers will once again be able to enjoy the Volcano Burrito, Volcano Taco, and beloved Lava Sauce for a limited time. Taco Bell also added five other items to the menu earlier this month, including two returning favorites: the Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito and Bacon Club Chalupa.

But not all recent changes at Taco Bell have been received positively by customers. The chain outraged fans this month when it announced that it was cutting the beloved Quesarito from the menu on April 19.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e