Fans have been pleading. They've been Tweeting. They've been begging their favorite fast-food spots to bring back crave-worthy items that have been previously discontinued. And no one has retired more gems than Taco Bell. Think the Bell Beefer, the 7-Layer Burrito, and Caramel Apple Empanadas, among others.

And finally, Taco Bell has decided to make customers happy. In the year when anything seems possible at the Tex-Mex chain (I mean, the Mexican Pizza is making a permanent return), we'll be getting another menu resurrection that's a long time coming. The best part? You have a say in it!

Starting today, Taco Bell Rewards Members can vote on whether the chain should bring back the Double Decker Taco or the Enchirito—two items that have been MIA for many years.

The Double Decker Taco was initially a limited-time item launched in 1995 and became a permanent menu staple in 2006. Sadly, Taco Bell discontinued it in 2019. It was made with a soft flour tortilla layered with beans, wrapped around a traditional crunchy taco shell filled with seasoned beef, lettuce, and cheddar cheese.

The Enchirito is even older and dates as far back as the '70s. It consisted of a soft flour tortilla filled with beef, beans, and diced onions covered with a red sauce and melted shredded cheddar cheese. It hasn't been seen at Taco Bell in nearly a decade.

Now, customers can pick the item the chain will bring back for a limited time in the near future (date still unknown), and the winning pick will be announced on October 7. You can vote in the chain's mobile app once a day through October 6 when the polls are closing.

"On the heels of the love and passion we saw for Mexican pizza, we wanted to continue elevating the voices of our most loyal fans by giving them exclusive access to a uniquely digital experience that fosters brand love," says Sean Tresvant, Taco Bell's chief brand officer, in a statement. "Nobody gets Taco Bell more than our community, so we're thrilled to empower them with this in-app voting experience that allows them to have a direct impact on our menu."

Still no word on other missing faves like the Taco Salad, the Zesty Chicken Bowl, the 1/2-Pound Beef & Potato Burrito, the Caramel Apple Empanada, or the Grilled Stuft Burrito.

Not that we dislike the current Taco Bell options, but we're feeling the '90s nostalgia pretty hard right now. Taco Bell, we're up for more voting at any time.