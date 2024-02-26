Taco Bell Is Testing New Cantina Chicken Loaded Nachos—Here's Where to Find Them

Just a few weeks after Taco Bell debuted its new Loaded Beef Nachos as part of a revamped value lineup, another exciting new nacho dish is hitting menus at the chain.

Taco Bell just began testing new Cantina Chicken Loaded Nachos, which are piled high with a medley of flavorful toppings including warm nacho cheese sauce, reduced-fat sour cream, seasoned beans, pico de gallo, creamy chipotle sauce, guacamole, and a three-cheese blend. Unlike Taco Bell's other beef-laden nacho options—the Nachos BellGrande and Loaded Beef Nachos—the starring protein in the new Cantina Chicken Loaded Nachos is a savory, slow-roasted chicken.

"This delectable nacho extravaganza is a true celebration of bold flavors and textures, making it a must-try for those lucky enough to get their hands on it," Taco Bell said in a description of the item provided to Eat This, Not That!

Unfortunately for Taco Bell fans outside of the Golden State, the Cantina Chicken Loaded Nachos are only available at select locations in Bakersfield, Calif. right now. However, Taco Bell often tests experimental new menu items in limited markets to gauge how they'll perform with customers before potentially rolling them out on a wider basis. So, fans can hope that the test run is successful enough for Taco Bell to launch the new nachos nationally in the future.

For those who are lucky enough to live near the Bakersfield stores, the Cantina Chicken Loaded Nachos are selling for a suggested price of $6.49, though prices may vary by location.

The Cantina Chicken Loaded Nacho test comes just a few weeks before Taco Bell's planned launch of a whole new Cantina Chicken Menu at restaurants nationwide on March 21. First announced at its Live Más Live event in Las Vegas earlier this month, the menu is comprised of five new options: a Cantina Chicken Burrito, Cantina Chicken Soft Taco, Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco, Cantina Chicken Quesadilla, and Cantina Chicken Bowl.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The menu will also introduce several brand-new ingredients to Taco Bell's stores, including purple cabbage, pico de gallo, a white corn taco shell, an Avocado Verde Salsa packet, and an oven-roasted, shredded chicken seasoned with savory Mexican spices.

Liz Matthews, Taco Bell's global chief food innovation officer, told Eat This, Not That! in a recent interview that they developed the Cantina Chicken Menu for customers who've been calling for more chicken options. While she noted that the menu "can be great for dinner," she believes that it will be particularly popular among the lunch crowd.

In other Taco Bell news, the chain also recently launched a new empanada-inspired Cheesy Chicken Crispanada nationwide and started testing new Bell Bundles that allow customers to score a handful of menu items and a drink for a suggested price of $8.99.