Taco Bell Is Launching a New Value Menu With 10 Items All Under $3

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The only thing better than getting a tasty and satisfying meal is getting it for a steal of a price. And luckily for Taco Bell fans, the chain's selection of affordable meal options just got an exciting refresh.

Taco Bell announced on Jan. 8 that it is launching a new and improved version of its Cravings Value Menu that includes "more satiating, meal-sized items" than it did before. The refreshed menu will be available starting Jan. 11 and will feature 10 items all available for a suggested price of $3 or lower.

RELATED: Taco Bell Is Testing a New Steak Taco—Here's Where You Can Try It

"Value has always been at the cornerstone of what we offer at Taco Bell, but we knew heading into this new year we wanted to take it to the next level. As our consumers are looking for more ways to save, we're committed to expanding on our value offerings through new menu items and digital offerings that deliver quality and abundance," Chief Marketing Officer Taylor Montgomery said in a statement.

The new Cravings Value Menu includes several items from Taco Bell's previous value menu, like the Cheesy Roll Up and Cheesy Bean & Rice Burrito, as well as some brand-new options. Here's a full list of all 10 items:6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Cheesy Roll Up, priced at $1.19, features a melted three-cheese blend rolled up in a flour tortilla.

The Spicy Potato Soft Taco, priced at $1.29, features seasoned potato bites, cheddar cheese, lettuce, and creamy chipotle sauce inside a tortilla.

The Cheesy Bean & Rice Burrito, priced at $1.49, features nacho cheese sauce, seasoned rice, and refried beans wrapped inside a flour tortilla.

The Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, priced at $2.49, feature potato bites topped with nacho cheese sauce and reduced fat sour cream.

The Double Stacked Taco, priced at $1.99, features a crunchy taco shell filled with seasoned beef, fiesta strips, lettuce, and cheddar cheese, all wrapped up inside a soft tortilla with nacho cheese sauce.

The Stacker, priced at $2.19, features seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, and a three-cheese blend folded together into a tortilla.

The Cheesy Double Beef Burrito, priced at $2.79, features a double portion of seasoned beef, seasoned rice, nacho cheese sauce, fiesta strips, a three-cheese blend, and reduced fat sour cream wrapped inside a tortilla.

The 3-Cheese Chicken Flatbread Melt, priced at $2.29, features grilled chicken, creamy chipotle sauce, and a three-cheese blend folded into a flatbread.

The Chicken Enchilada Burrito, priced at $2.49, features grilled chicken, seasoned rice, red sauce, a three-cheese blend, and reduced fat sour cream wrapped inside a tortilla.

The Loaded Beef Nachos, priced at $2.99, feature nacho chips topped with seasoned beef, beans, nacho cheese sauce, red sauce, reduced fat sour cream, and guacamole.

Alongside the refreshed Cravings Value Menu selection, Taco Bell is also launching a brand-new Veggie Build-Your-Own-Cravings-Box on Jan. 11 to give more value options to vegetarians and flexitarians. The box, which will be available permanently at Taco Bell, allows customers to select one specialty veggie item, one classic veggie item, one veggie-friendly side, and one medium fountain drink for $5.99.

RELATED: 9 Major Changes Taco Bell Made in 2023

Specialty veggie items include the Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme, Black Bean Chalupa, and Cheese Quesadilla, while classic veggie items include the Bean Burrito, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, and Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito. Meanwhile, Cinnamon Twists, Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, and Chips and Nacho Cheese Sauce will all be available as sides in the new Veggie Build-Your-Own-Cravings-Box.

The new Cravings Value Menu will be available to customers in stores, at the drive-thru, and through the Taco Bell app. However, customers will only be able to order the new Veggie Build-Your-Own-Cravings-Box through the Taco Bell app or website, so make sure to plan accordingly!