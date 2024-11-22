Taco Bell's Most Beloved Dessert Is Finally Back: 'As Good As I Remember'

Five years have passed since Taco Bell removed its most beloved dessert from menus, sparking major outcry among its customers. But as of this week, that iconic treat is finally available again at restaurants nationwide—and fans are saying it's just as delicious as they remembered.

That's right! Taco Bell's popular Caramel Apple Empanada (280 calories) is back at stores across the country as of Nov. 21. Featuring a deep-fried pastry shell filled with diced apples and caramel sauce, the chain brought the treat out of retirement as part of a new Decades Menu that pays homage to discontinued favorites.

Taco Bell & Tim Hortons Are Skyrocketing In Popularity—Here's Why

Four other retired items—the Tostada (170 calories), Green Sauce Burrito (370 calories), Meximelt (250 calories), and Gordita Supreme (280 calories)—debuted as part of the Decades Menu at the end of October. But customers were forced to wait a few extra weeks for the return of the Caramel Apple Empanada, one of the most highly-requested discontinued Taco Bell items ever.

Customers have been racing to stores to score the sweet empanadas ever since they returned on Nov. 21, and the reviews are already pouring in. While memory doesn't always live up to reality, fans are happy to report that the Caramel Apple Empanadas as just as craveable as they were before the discontinuation.

"We are so back. It's as good as I remember," a customer raved on Reddit this week.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"There isn't anything that's gotten me this excited in a long time. I've missed this item more than anything that's been taken from us," another wrote.

While many want it to stick around permanently, the Caramel Apple Empanada will only be available for a limited time. So, interested fans who haven't already snagged one shouldn't wait too long before visiting their local Taco Bell. The item is selling for a suggested $2.99, though prices may vary.

I Tried Taco Bell's New 'Decades Menu' & One Cheesy, Zesty Item Reigned Supreme

Taco Bell's other Decades Menu items are also still available right now, but like Caramel Apple Empanada, they're only here for a limited time. The Tostada, Green Sauce Burrito, Meximelt, and Gordita Supreme are selling for a suggested $2.19, $2.49, $2.99, and $2.99, respectively.

Taco Bell customers craving some nostalgia should also keep their eyes peeled for the Chili Cheese Burrito (380 calories), which recently returned in some parts of the country after being discontinued at most stores in the mid-1990s. It features seasoned beef chili and melty shredded cheddar wrapped inside a tortilla.