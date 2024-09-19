Taco Bell's Cheez-It Crunchwrap Is Making a Comeback—Here's What to Know

Less than four months after Taco Bell launched an exciting new spin on its Crunchwrap Supreme in partnership with a beloved snack brand, the chain is already bringing the novelty item back to menus again.

That's right! The Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme will return to Taco Bell restaurants on Sept. 20, along with the Big Cheez-It Tostada. In a press release, Taco Bell said that the relaunch was in response to customer demand after the items first debuted for a limited time in June.

The Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme features nearly all of the same elements as Taco Bell's classic Crunchwrap Supreme: seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, lettuce, reduced-fat sour cream, and diced tomatoes. But while the original has a tostada shell in its center, the Big Cheez-It Crunchwraps feature massive Cheez-It crackers that are 16 times larger than normal.

For its second run, the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap has undergone one notable change. The "upgraded" item now comes with two extra-large Cheez-It crackers instead of one, according to the press release. Customers can score one for a suggested price of $5.49.

Meanwhile, the returning Big Cheez-It Tostada is identical to the one Taco Bell rolled out nationally in June. Available for a suggested price of $2.99, it features a Big Cheez-It cracker topped with seasoned beef, diced tomatoes, crisp lettuce, and reduced-fat sour cream.

Taco Bell is also bringing back its Big Cheez-It Box, which comes with a Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme, a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito (500 calories), Nacho Fries (330 calories), and a medium fountain drink. But this time around, the bundle is selling for a suggested price of $9.99 rather than $8.99 and has been renamed as the "Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Combo."

As a final goodie for customers, Taco Bell is now offering an a la carte Big Cheez-It cracker for a suggested price of just $1. So if you've been itching to sample the novelty Cheez-It on its own, this is your chance.

The Big Cheez-It menu will once again only be available for a limited time and while supplies last, so interested customers shouldn't wait too long before stopping by their local Taco Bell.

Fans should also keep an eye out for another exciting new offering that debuted at the chain earlier this month: the Grilled Cheese Burrito Bell Bundle. The limited-edition meal comes with a Grilled Cheese Burrito (720 calories), Chalupa Supreme (360 calories), Cantina Chicken Soft Taco (290 calories), an Avocado Salsa Verde sauce packet (50 calories), Cinnamon Twists (170 calories), and a medium fountain drink for a suggested price of $9.99.

Nutrition information has been included when available.