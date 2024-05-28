Taco Bell's Long-Awaited Novelty Crunchwrap Is Finally Here

Taco Bell announced multiple upcoming brand partnerships at its Live Más Live event in February, one of which would be with the Cheez-It brand. Now, the highly anticipated collaboration is finally hitting the fast-food scene, with Taco Bell rolling out not one but two new menu items starring a giant cheese-flavored cracker.

Fans can now look forward to the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap. This new option swaps out the item's usual tostada shell for a giant Cheez-It, which is sixteen times larger than the standard cracker. Then, there's the Big Cheez-It Tostada, which uses the large Cheez-It as a base. Taco Bell tested both items in 2022 at a single location in Irvine, Calif.

RELATED: Taco Bell Is Testing Crispy Nuggets & Shakes at Select Restaurants6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap is filled with seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and reduced-fat sour cream, along with the giant Cheez-It in the middle. The Big Cheez-It Tostada consists of a large Cheez-It square topped with seasoned beef, tomatoes, lettuce, shredded cheese, and reduced-fat sour cream.

Although Taco Bell has yet to announce when customers can score these new menu items, fast-food insider @markie_devo recently shared that Taco Bell app users can order them from May 30 through June 5. After that, the items will be available nationwide from June 6 through July 17 or while supplies last.

In the comments section of this recent Instagram announcement, fans expressed their excitement for the upcoming launches.

"I'm so ready for this one 😋," one Instagrammer wrote. "That Crunchwrap looks amazing 😍," another one added.

I Tried Every Taco at Taco Bell & the Best Was a Crunchy Classic

The Big Cheez-It Tostada and Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap aren't the only new menu items Taco Bell fans should keep on their radar. In April, the fast-food chain released its new $5 Taco Discovery Box, which will be available every Tuesday through June 4. That means customers can order this value meal two more times—today and next Tuesday.

This limited-time meal box includes a classic Crunchy Taco (170 calories), a Doritos Locos Taco (170 calories), the new Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco (340 calories), and a medium fountain drink.

Taco Bell did not immediately respond to a query regarding when the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap and the Big Cheez-It Tostada will be available.

Nutrition information has been included where available.