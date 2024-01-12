Taco Bell Just Discontinued a Popular Burrito & Fans Are Devastated

Taco Bell customers received exciting news this week when the chain introduced a brand-new value menu with 10 options all under $3, including several never-before-seen items. But as the new lineup of value items joined the Taco Bell menu, a beloved burrito was eliminated in a major blow to fans.

The Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito has been officially discontinued, a Taco Bell representative confirmed in a statement to Eat This, Not That! The statement explained that Taco Bell removed the burrito to make room for the new menu additions.

"With the refresh of Taco Bell's Cravings Value Menu, they were able to introduce The Stacker, Double Stacked Taco, 3 Cheese Chicken Flatbread Melt, Chicken Enchilada Burrito, Cheesy Double Beef Burrito and Loaded Beef Nachos as new items on the Cravings Value Menu for 2024," the statement read. "Out of those items, the 3 Cheese Chicken Flatbread Melt, Cheesy Double Beef Burrito, and Loaded Beef Nachos are items that (other than in-market tests) would be completely new nationally to Taco Bell."

"However, with the addition of some new, even more satiating items, the brand removed some others like the Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito to make room for new innovations on the menu," the statement continued. "Taco Bell is excited to be introducing some items that our customers have never seen before, on a national scale, while keeping others as mainstays of the Cravings Value Menu."

The other Taco Bell items that have also been discontinued are the Beefy Melt Burrito, Fiesta Veggie Burrito, Chicken Chipotle Melt, and $5 Classic Combo. All four items were absent from the menu on Jan. 12.

The Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito featured grilled chicken, fiesta strips, avocado ranch sauce, creamy chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheddar cheese wrapped inside a warm flour tortilla. Some customers considered the burrito one of the best options on the Taco Bell menu, so it should come as no surprise that fans are devastated to see it go.

"Taco Bell why do you do this to me," a customer lamented in response to the discontinuation on Reddit.

"I just need to mourn for a minute," another wrote.

This isn't the only change to the Taco Bell menu that has left customers reeling in recent months. Taco Bell discontinued its fan-favorite Quesarito in April 2023, and customers were outraged over the loss of the quesadilla-burrito hybrid.