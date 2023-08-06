5 Best Items On the Taco Bell Menu Right Now, According to Customers

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

There are many ways to describe the Taco Bell menu, but small isn't one of them. The menu is absolutely packed with burritos, tacos, quesadillas, sides, desserts, drinks, and unique specialty items like the Crunchwrap Supreme. The options are even more plentiful when you consider all of the customization potential in the Taco Bell app, which allows you to remove ingredients, add others in, and adjust the way Taco Bell workers prepare your food.

So, with such a plethora of choices available, how can customers discern which food items are the standouts? Well, you need only look to the people who know Taco Bell best: the customers. Taco Bell customers are far from shy about sharing when they think certain items are better left behind. They're also very forthcoming about which items they think are definitely worth your time.

For example, a Taco Bell customer recently took to Reddit to ask fellow fans what they think is the single best item for its price on the menu right now. The post received more than 200 comments from other Redditors, and we've compiled the most frequently mentioned choices below to highlight some of the most highly praised Taco Bell foods in 2023.

Here are the five best items at Taco Bell right now, according to its fans.

1 Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito

PER ITEM : 420 calories, 16 g fat (4 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 920 mg sodium, 55g carbs (7 g dietary fiber, 3 g sugar), 9 g protein

The Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito may not be one of the flashiest items on the Taco Bell menu, but it still wins with customers for the taste and low cost. Dozens of Redditors declared that it was the single best item for its price at Taco Bell right now.

"If you're talking what tastes the best for the best price…Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito," a Redditor wrote.

The menu item features warm nacho cheese sauce, refried beans, and seasoned rice wrapped in a soft flour tortilla. It costs $1.89 at a Taco Bell near me in New Jersey right now, but prices may vary depending on the location.

2 Spicy Potato Soft Taco

PER ITEM : 240 calories, 12 g fat (3 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 480 mg sodium, 28 g carbs (2 g dietary fiber, 1 g sugar), 5 g protein

The Spicy Potato Soft Taco is not only an "all time favorite" with customers, but it is also one of the cheapest items on the menu right now. It features seasoned potato bites, cheddar cheese, lettuce, and creamy chipotle sauce. All of this is priced at just $1.89 near me in New Jersey right now.

One customer said they'll pair the Spicy Potato Soft Taco with a couple of other affordable items for a cheap yet filling Taco Bell dinner. Another even said that they were able to get by on the cheap yet tasty taco for meals during a job transition where their pay schedule changed.

3 Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito

PER ITEM : 510 calories, 29 g fat (7 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 950 mg sodium, 47 g carbs (4 g dietary fiber, 3 g sugar), 17 g protein

Don't underestimate the Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito until you've tried it. Some Taco Bell customers believe it is one of the best value items on the entire menu in 2023. The burrito features grilled chicken, fiesta strips, avocado ranch sauce, creamy chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheddar cheese wrapped inside a warm flour tortilla. It costs $2.89 near me right now.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"The Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito is the best priced item on my menu at $3," a customer wrote. Another declared that the Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito, along with the Beefy Melt Burrito, are "hands down are the best value items."

4 Beefy Melt Burrito

PER ITEM : 620 calories, 29 g fat (11 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 1,190 mg sodium, 70 g carbs (6 g dietary fiber, 4 g sugar), 20 g protein

The Beefy Melt Burrito packs quite a punch for its price—and customers evidently adore it.

The menu item features seasoned rice, seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, fiesta strips, a three cheese blend, and sour cream all wrapped in a warm tortilla. While it costs $2.89 near me right now, customers said it cost as low as $2 in their area.

"Beefy Melt is great for 2 dollars," a Redditor wrote.

5 Fiesta Veggie Burrito

PER ITEM : 570 calories, 28 g fat (8 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 1,020 mg sodium, 65 g carbs (9 g dietary fiber, 4 g sugar), 14 g protein

Veggie lovers, rejoice! Meaty options aren't the only fan-favorite items at Taco Bell right now. More than a dozen customers also touted the Fiesta Veggie Burrito as the single best item at the chain, including the Redditor who started the thread.

"My pick is probably the Fiesta Veggie Burrito. They're $2.29 where I am, have guacamole inside, and I can eat one of those and one more item and I'm good!" the Redditor wrote.

It features seasoned rice, black beans, red strips, creamy chipotle sauce, sour cream, a three cheese blend, tomatoes, and guacamole. The item is priced a little higher in New Jersey right now ($2.89), but other customers reported that it's even more affordable near them.

"The fiesta burrito is an unbelievable bargain. $2 is a steal for what's in there," a customer commented.