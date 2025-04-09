Taco Bell Just Added 3 Wild New Items Including a Crispalupa

Taco Bell is devoted to bringing street-style Mexican food to the masses, regularly dropping new and innovative menu items to keep things spicy. If you are craving some south-of-border deliciousness, head over to the fast food joint to test some of their latest offerings, including one brand-new street taco and an accompanying Mexican-themed side.

The Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupas Sound Delicious

Taco Bell declares that the Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupas are the "next evolution" of the chain's "ode to street-style flavors." The chalupas are "layered with flavor from the outside in" starting with a toasted cheddar shell filled with onions, cilantro, and your choice of two premium proteins. Then, the concoction is topped with a new Chile Lime Crema Sauce.

You Can Order Them as a Seat or Meal

The Crispalupa was initially tested in Houston in August 2024 and due to overwhelming customer approval, it was announced at Taco Bell's Live Más LIVE event in New York at a limited-time item. You can order a pair of Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupas with your choice of slow-roasted Cantina chicken or grilled, marinated steak for $5.49. Or, you can order a Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupas Discovery Luxe Box for $9, which includes Two Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupas (choice of Cantina Chicken or Steak), one One Nacho Cheese Doritos® Locos Tacos, one One Crunchy Taco, Cinnamon Twists, and a Medium Fountain Drink.

The Street Taco Is a "Cultural Staple"

"The street taco is a cultural staple built on bold flavor and quality ingredients, and the Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupas honors that tradition while bringing in a unique Taco Bell touch that packs even more flavor into every bite," said Luis Restrepo, Taco Bell's Vice President, Product Innovation. "Fans immediately fell in love with the crispy, cheesy bite of the Toasted Cheddar Chalupa in 2019, and now we're elevating that street-inspired flavor experience and that's exactly the kind of comeback our fans have been waiting for."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Taco Bell Is Also Testing a Flamin' Hot Fritos Burrito in Oklahoma City

Snackolator reports that Taco Bell is testing two additional items, starting with a Cheetos-inspired burrito. The Flamin' Hot Burrito consists of a flour tortilla featuring Flamin' Hot Fritos, beef, sour cream, nacho cheese, and a NEW Flamin' Hot Rice. They report that the Flamin' Hot Burrito is being tested in Oklahoma City.

And, a Cantina Chicken Crunchy Taco Is Being Tested in Minneapolis

Over in Minneapolis Taco Bell is also testing a Cantina Chicken Crunchy Taco, Snackolator reports. "A freshly fried white-corn shell loaded with slow-roasted chicken topped with Spicy Ranch sauce, lettuce, purple cabbage, shredded cheddar cheese, and pico de gallo," they write.

Caliente Cantina Chicken Nacho Fries Are Also New

Taco Bell also added Caliente Cantina Chicken Nacho Fries to the menu in March, available for $4.99 for a limited time! The item features "crispy, golden-seasoned fries topped with slow-roasted chicken, nacho cheese sauce, fiesta strips, and a kick of our signature Caliente Sauce," the brand explains.