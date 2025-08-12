Taco Bell Just Dropped a Bold New Baja Blast Flavor

Taco Bell and Mountain Dew fans are in for a treat with the new Baja Midnight drink, a “purple twist” on Mountain Dew’s tropical lime classic. “BAJA BLAST has consistently sparked creativity, defied expectations, and continues to be a cornerstone of the Taco Bell experience,” said Taylor Montgomery, Chief Marketing Officer at Taco Bell. “Our fans made it iconic, and they’re the reason we’re expanding the universe for the first time with BAJA MIDNIGHT.” Here’s what fans need to know about this bold new beverage.

Baja Midnight Flavor

The new Baja Midnight flavor is a combination of iconic Mountain Dew lime with passionfruit, and is available in both fountain-style and frozen (but the Freeze is a limited time-only deal). “It’s unexpected, it’s Taco Bell purple, and it’s tasty enough to earn its place in the fandom,” Montgomery says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

High Praise

Food influencer Zach from @SnachwithZach says the next gen BAJA BLAST tastes like “a purple oasis of flavor bliss in a barren desert filled with tired, dehydrated beverages.” Taco Bell Rewards Members can try a medium BAJA MIDNIGHT for free on August 15 when they spend $5 or more in the Taco Bell app.

Baja Blast Pie

Taco Bell also recently teased Baja Blast Cinnamon Twists and Mountain Dew Baja Blast Pie, set to hit menus in 2025 (there’s just four months left TB, hurry up please). “I’ve had it and it was WAY better than I expected. I’m not even a huge Baja fan either,” one Redditor shared.

Real Ones Know

Taco Bell fans are rightfully obsessed with the classic Baja Blast flavor. “It’s like regular Mountain Dew except even better somehow, and also goes down faster. I could drink a 12oz of regular and be full but I’m good for the large no ice at the Bell with it comes to Baja,” one said. “To me it’s like getting a coke from McDonalds. It’s great from the tap and somehow better from the restaurant than it is buying from a store,” another agreed.

Perfect Pairing

Both the original Baja Blast and the new Baja Midnight are designed to be enjoyed with every item on the menu. “It was scientifically engineered in a lab to be the perfect beverage pairing with any Taco Bell item. Like chocolate and peanut butter, Oreo cookies and vanilla ice cream, or chicken and buffalo sauce before it; the pairing of Baja Blast and Taco Bell is a flavor revelation. It is a miracle,” one Redditor said.