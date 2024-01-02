Taco Bell Is Testing a New Steak Taco—Here's Where You Can Try It

After bringing back its Double Decker Taco in December, Taco Bell is exciting fans once again with the addition of yet another limited-time taco. As part of its latest menu item test, the fast-food chain is now offering a Soft Steak Taco for $3.

This limited-time taco features a flour tortilla filled with marinated grilled steak, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and an avocado ranch sauce. However, this taco isn't being offered on a national scale. It's currently only being sold at participating Taco Bell locations in Phoenix, Ariz., and Bakersfield, Calif.

The Soft Steak Taco is available as part of Taco Bell's Cravings Value Menu, which includes multiple menu items that are priced at just $1 or $2. A few of these options include the Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Chipotle Ranch Chicken Burrito, and Cheesy Roll Up.

In addition to the Soft Steak Taco, the fast-food chain recently began testing its first-ever line of frozen coffee and shakes, also known as "Chillers." Available at select locations in Southern California, the new drinks include Coffee Chillers and Churro Chillers, which come in multiple "Mexican-inspired flavors."

The Coffee Chillers are made with blended iced coffee swirled with a choice of three flavors: Mexican Chocolate, Caramel Churro, or Spiced Vanilla. They're then blanketed with a layer of cold foam. The Churro Chillers consist of a blended sweet shake swirled with one of four flavors: Mexican Chocolate, Dulce de Leche Coffee, Wild Strawberry, or Sweet Vanilla. These drinks are topped with a layer of cold foam and churro crumbles.

Besides the new Chillers, Taco Bell also recently rolled out another new frozen drink: the Double Berry Freeze. Now offered at restaurants nationwide, this colorful beverage combines the chain's Blue Raspberry Freeze and Wild Strawberry Freeze.

Looking ahead, Taco Bell is releasing its 3-Cheese Chicken Flatbread Melt on Jan. 11. First tested in Dayton, Ohio, last summer, this menu item will soon be available at Taco Bell restaurants nationwide. This cheesy menu item features a flatbread filled with grilled chicken, creamy chipotle sauce, and a blend of cheddar, mozzarella, and Monterey pepper jack cheeses.