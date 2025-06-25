Taco Bell Just Launched 6 Wild New Drinks

It’s 100 degrees on the East Coast this week, which means that it’s hard to think about anything but ice-cold beverages. This is why, as I write this at 9:00 in the morning, when it’s already 91 degrees (but feels like 99), I am salivating. Taco Bell just launched six new wild drinks, and each sounds delicious. “New Taco Bell Refrescas! These are all available now but only for a limited time. Here is the lineup with descriptions of each drink,” influencer Snackbetch writes in a new post.

Dragon Fruit Berry Refresca

The first drink Taco Bell added to the roster? The Dragon Fruit Berry Refresca. “Tropical dragonfruit and mixed berry flavors, real freeze-dried The dragonfruit pieces, and green tea. Contains 51mg of caffeine,” Snackbetch says. People are already saying it’s a winner. “Omg it was soo good,” writes one person.

Mango Peach Agua Refresca

Flavor number two? Mango Peach Agua Refresca. Snackbetch describes it as “tropical mango and juicy peach flavors, real freeze-dried mango pieces, and green tea. Contains 51mg of caffeine.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Strawberry Passionfruit Agua Refresca

Flavor three is Strawberry Passionfruit Agua Refresca. “Strawberry passionfruit flavors, real freeze-dried strawberry pieces, and green tea. Contains 51mg of caffeine,” Snackbetch writes. “The strawberry passion fruit is really good and when it’s water down it taste like the Starbucks strawberry refresher,” one early tester said.

Tropical Punch Rockstar Energy Refresca

Tropical Punch Rockstar Energy Refresca has become a quick favorite. “Tropical punch–flavored beverage featuring Rockstar Focus Energy, packed with Lion’s Mane, B vitamins, guarana, and taurine for a charge of energy. Contains 200mg of caffeine,” says Snackbetch. “I tried the Tropical rockstar punch. Taste like no sugar Rockstar punch,” one follower writes. “Highly recommend the fruit punch energy one. Doesn’t taste like battery acid. Not too fizzy. Ugh sí addicting and it works lol 200 mg caffeine,” another adds.

Pineapple Lime Rockstar Energy Refresca

Don’t miss Pineapple Lime Rockstar Energy Refresca, “pineapple lime–flavored beverage featuring Rockstar Focus Energy, packed with Lion’s Mane, B vitamins, guarana, and taurine for a charge of energy. Contains 200mg of caffeine,” says Snackbetch. “Tried the pineapple lime one yesterday! Soooo good,” writes one follower.

Strawberry Lime Refresca Freeze

Strawberry Lime Refresca Freez is the final flavori. A “twist on our Wild Strawberry freeze, infused with tart citrusy lime flavor and crafted with real freeze-dried strawberry pieces,” says the influencer.