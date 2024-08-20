This Taco Bell Order Is Less Than 500 Calories & Perfect for Weight Loss

If you're on TikTok, you've likely come across TikToker @SmallerSam_PCOS, who's gone viral for her low-calorie fast-food orders and menu hack videos. Sam has dropped 246 pounds—200 of which she lost naturally through exercise and sticking to a calorie deficit, and 46 pounds with the aid of Semaglutide to help treat her PCOS. In one of her viral clips, Sam shared a Taco Bell order that's less than 500 calories and jam-packed with protein, an essential nutrient for those looking to lose weight, as it promotes satiety.

Before we dive in, it's important to note that weight loss is a unique journey for everyone. What's effective for one person may not be the best game plan for the next. Additionally, fast food is by no means a healthy option to turn to on a regular basis, whether you're trying to lead a healthy lifestyle or lose weight. That being said, a sustainable weight-loss regimen means treating yourself every once in a blue moon. So, on "treat yourself" days, certain menu items at chains like Taco Bell are lower in calories and all-around better choices than others.

TikToker Sam makes the ordering process easier with her low-calorie menu tips and tricks. This one is for the Taco Bell fans out there.

Taco Bell's Cantina Chicken Bowl—with a twist—is less than 500 calories and a solid choice for those watching their waistlines.

Nutrition (Per bowl) :

Calories : 460

Protein : 20+ g

Sam pointed out in her video that she continues to eat in a calorie deficit for weight loss without restricting some of the foods she really enjoys, like fast food. Her go-to, low-calorie Taco Bell order includes the chain's Cantina Chicken Bowl, which totals 490 calories and 25 grams of protein, but instead of the seasoned rice, she subs in potatoes (100 calories) and nacho cheese (30 calories) and nixes the avocado verde salsa packet. The total calorie count with these substitutions is 460 calories. In addition, Sam chose to wash down her meal with a medium-sized sugar-free Baha Blast.

TikTok users were quick to comment and rave about Sam's tasty lower-calorie order. One user wrote, "The potatoes and cheese instead of rice is so smart," and another commented, "Thank you for these!! I'm only two months into my weight-loss journey and had NO idea about these meal ideas!!"

Another TikToker was basically running out the door to Taco Bell and wrote, "Girl, I'm gonna get this rn." We can't say we blame them!