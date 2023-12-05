Taco Bell's Popular Double Decker Taco Is Back & Already Available In Restaurants

Taco Bell fans have been hoping and asking for the return of this beloved loaded taco ever since it was discontinued several years ago. And as of today, their wishes have come true.

The chain just quietly brought back its retired Double Decker Taco, the fan-favorite hybrid menu item that features a soft flour tortilla layered with beans and then wrapped around a crunchy taco shell filled with seasoned beef, lettuce, and cheddar cheese. While Taco Bell hasn't officially announced the return, both the Double Decker Taco and the Double Decker Taco Supreme were listed on the chain's menu on Dec. 5.

This unexpected return is big news since the Double Decker Taco still boasts an extremely passionate fan base in the Taco Bell community. According to the chain, it was initially introduced in 1995 as a limited-time offer then became a permanent item in June 2006. Taco Bell discontinued the Double Decker taco in 2019 after 13 years on the permanent menu, but fans never forgave nor forgot the loss of the beloved item.

To this day, fans still grieve the taco on social media and call on the chain to bring it back. Customers have even created petitions demanding the taco's return that have racked up hundreds or thousands of signatures apiece. So it should really come as no surprise that fans were absolutely ecstatic to the Double Decker Taco back on the menu this week.

"This is the best news!!!" one fan wrote on Reddit.

"I've been needing this for years," another said.

The tacos are marked as a limited-time item on the Taco Bell app right now, so don't wait too long before heading over to your local restaurant to get a taste. Some customers are calling on fellow Double Decker Taco fans to order it as much as possible while it's available in the hopes that Taco Bell will see its massive popularity and bring it back permanently.

​​"Folks PLEASE I'm begging you if you make a Taco Bell run TRY and just order one. I need those sales numbers up because this thing needs to return for good," one customer wrote on Reddit.

This has been a particularly exciting year for nostalgic Taco Bell fans as the chain has brought back a series of popular discontinued menu items. The fiery Volcano Menu that was discontinued in 2013 returned to restaurants nationwide back in June, but only for a limited time. Taco Bell also brought back its popular Enchirito for a limited time in May then brought back the beloved Beefy Crunch Burrito for a limited time over the summer.