Taco Bell Is Adding 4 Exciting New Items To the Menu

Taco Bell is giving customers the gift of some menu newbies just in time for Christmas, including a genius combo of two customer fan favorites and a special option previously only available at select locations.

The chain just unveiled four exciting additions coming to restaurants across the country: a 3-Cheese Chicken Flatbread Melt, Double Berry Freeze, Coffee Chillers, and Churro Chillers. Some of these items have already launched, while others are due to debut within the next couple of weeks.

The 3-Cheese Chicken Flatbread Melt, for example, will become available starting Jan. 11. Taco Bell tested this new item in the Dayton, Ohio, market over the summer, but this is the first time that it will be available at restaurants nationwide.

It features a warm, pillowy flatbread filled with grilled chicken, creamy Chipotle Sauce, and a blend of cheddar, mozzarella, and Monterey pepper jack cheeses. Customers will be able to score a 3-Cheese Chicken Flatbread Melt for a suggested price of $2.29.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Taco Bell fans won't have to wait quite as long to get their hands on the new Double Berry Freeze, which will launch at restaurants nationwide on Dec. 21. The brand-new frozen drink combines two fan-favorite beverages that customers already know and love: the Blue Raspberry Freeze and the Wild Strawberry Freeze.

"This sweet symphony of taste is bursting with berry flavors that will have palates dancing all winter long," Taco Bell said in a press release.

Fans will be able to snag a 16-ounce Double Berry Freeze for a suggested price of $3.29.

The final two items hitting Taco Bell's menu—the Coffee Chillers and Churro Chillers—already launched last week on Dec. 15. But unlike the 3-Cheese Chicken Flatbread Melt and Double Berry Freeze, they're not available at restaurants nationwide. Customers can only find them for a limited time at the Taco Bell restaurants located at 27770 Santa Margarita Pkwy in Viejo, Calif., and 2222 Barranca Pkwy in Irvine, Calif.

The Coffee Chillers feature blended iced coffee swirled with your choice of one of three flavors—Mexican Chocolate, Caramel Churro, or Spiced Vanilla. The drinks are then topped off with a layer of cold foam.

The Churro Chillers feature a blended sweet shake that's swirled with your flavor of choice—Mexican Chocolate, Dulce de Leche Coffee, Wild Strawberry, or Sweet Vanilla. The drinks are then topped with a layer of cold foam and churro crumbles.

Taco Bell is charging $4.19 for the new frozen drinks, all of which are only available in 16-ounce sizes. While these drinks are only available in Southern California for now, customers can keep their fingers crossed that Taco Bell will launch them more widely in the future. As was the case with the 3-Cheese Chicken Flatbread Melts, the chain often tests out new items in select markets before potentially giving them a nationwide launch.