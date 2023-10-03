Taco Bell's Hugely Popular 'Taco Lovers Pass' Is Back On Sale

Taco Bell is giving its most diehard fans the perfect excuse to stop by for a taco every single day, thanks to the return of a fan-favorite subscription service that debuted last year.

That's right! Taco Bell just announced that its wildly popular Taco Lover's Pass is back for a limited time, in honor of National Taco Day on Oct. 4. Today and tomorrow only, Taco Bell rewards members can snag a subscription for $10 through the chain's app. Once enrolled, the Taco Lover's Pass allows them to redeem a free taco every day for 30 consecutive days. In other words, customers can get 30 tacos for only $10.

RELATED: 10 Best Secret Menu Options at Taco Bell

The return of the taco pass isn't the only exciting news from Taco Bell. The chain also announced a brand-new addition to its breakfast menu: Toasted Breakfast Tacos.

The new breakfast tacos feature fluffy eggs, melted cheese, and the customer's choice of bacon, sausage, or potatoes—all encased inside a grilled tortilla. They're slated to hit menus for a suggested price of $1.49 on Oct. 12 (which happens to be the same day that Taco Bell's first-ever national vegan item, Vegan Nacho Sauce, will debut).

The Toasted Breakfast Tacos will join the list of tacos that customers can snag using the Taco Lover's Pass. Other redeemable options include the Seasoned Beef Crunchy Taco, Seasoned Beef Crunchy Taco Supreme, Seasoned Beef Soft Taco, Seasoned Beef Soft Taco Supreme, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Seasoned Beef Doritos Locos Tacos, Seasoned Beef Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme. Customers who purchase the subscription can only redeem their daily tacos through the Taco Bell app.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

RELATED: The #1 Taco Spot in America Was Just Unveiled—But Have You Even Heard Of It?

In one last bonus celebrating the return of the Taco Lover's Pass, Taco Bell will give away 100 of the passes for free today through its app. Taco Bell said they'll be available on a first-come, first-served basis and encouraged customers to keep an eye on the app so they can act quickly once the passes drop.

"The return of Taco Lover's Pass exemplifies Taco Bell's innovative spirit and creativity, leveraging digital experiences to deliver unrivaled value in modern ways," said Dane Mathews, Taco Bell's chief digital officer. "We're embracing our fan's passion for this digital pass along with the potential it holds to transform our retail experiences."