Taco Bell's Nacho Fries Are Back—With a Few Upgrades

Taco Bell has concocted plenty of tantalizing limited-time offerings, but none have grown quite as iconic as the Nacho Fries. This mashup snack became so popular when it first launched in 2018 that Taco Bell brought it back again, again, and again over the years. They're back once again starting today, along with a few exciting new upgrades.

While Taco Bell has introduced new flavor variations of the fries in past launches, like the Yellowbird Nacho Fries that hit menus in April, the ones available right now are the classic golden spuds customers already know and love. They're crispy, coated in bold spices, and served with a side of hot nacho cheese dipping sauce.

However, Taco Bell is selling large sizes of the fries for the very first time. So customers can snag a bigger portion when cravings are especially strong or they want to share.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

But wait, there's more! Come Oct. 12, Taco Bell will also launch a new Vegan Nacho Sauce to go with the spuds. This is a major milestone because the chain has never offered a vegan menu item on such a wide basis before.

To be clear, fans can customize certain items to be vegan. The chain has also tested vegan menu items on a limited-time basis in the past. For example, a Vegan Crunchwrap that included the new Vegan Nacho Sauce launched in just a couple of cities in June. However, this is the first time that Taco Bell has ever launched a vegan item at restaurants nationwide.

The fries themselves have been certified vegan for some time so pairing them with the new sauce will allow people with vegan diets to fully enjoy them. Taco Bell said that customers received the Vegan Nacho Sauce well when it tested the Vegan Crunchwrap a few months back.

"We're thrilled to reintroduce Nacho Fries, now with a larger-than-life flair, and our beloved Vegan Nacho Sauce," Liz Matthews, global chief food innovation officer at Taco Bell, said in a statement. "This sauce, born from the success of our Vegan Crunchwrap, represents Taco Bell's commitment to providing delicious, craveable food for a variety of lifestyles – whether you're vegan, flexitarian or want to try something new, there's a place for you at our table."

A regular Vegan Nacho Fries will sell for a suggested price of $2.19 and the large size will sell for a suggested price of $2.99, but prices may vary by location. As always, the fries will only be available for a limited time and while supplies last, so make sure to grab them while you can!

Customers should also stay tuned for more Nacho Fries announcements in the near future. Taco Bell teased that "more exciting Nacho Fries news" is on the horizon.