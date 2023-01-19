Skip to content

Taco Bell Is Bringing Back Its Chicken Wings Very Soon—Here's How to Get Them

The chain has something special in store for football season.
January 19, 2023
Taco Bell is known for introducing innovative menu items (cue the nacho fries or the chain's breakfast lineup) as well as bringing back fan favorites every so often to keep the cult following alive and hungry. Now, just in time for football Sundays and the height of the NHL season, the chain is re-launching the epic crispy chicken wings in a whole new way.

Gather up all your friends and family and enjoy Taco Bell's Ultimate Game Day Box, including the classic Mexican Pizza, four Crunchy Tacos, and eight of the Crispy Chicken Wings with a side of two Spicy Ranch dipping sauces. This hefty meal deal will be available for $22 or you can order the wings a la carte for $6.99, starting from Jan. 26 until Feb. 9 (or until supplies last).

Ultimate Game Day Box
Courtesy of Taco Bell

For some, the chicken wings, which have only been teased but never added to the permanent menu, will surely be the most enticing part of this deal. Coated in Mexican queso seasoning and a light layer breading that gets fried to crispy perfection, they were first introduced to the nationwide menus as a limited week-long test in 2022.

"We saw huge success with the chicken wings during the tests so we knew we had to bring them back," a Taco Bell spokesperson told Eat This, Not That!.

Not to mention, the wings and the accompanying contents of the Ultimate Game Day Box are the perfect snacks for football viewing parties. Sure, the Mexican pizza and queso-flavored chicken wings come with a twist, but there's definitely a variety of options for Taco Bell fans.

So you may end up wondering why the chain's plan is to remove the box from its menu before Feb. 12, which is when the 2023 Super Bowl game is taking place. "We wish the wings and the Ultimate GameDay Box could be available for the Super Bowl weekend, but the brand has other priorities that weekend that we'll be announcing soon," a spokesperson told us.

