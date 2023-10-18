10 Best Foods to Buy at Target for Weight Loss

When you're on a diet, it's essential to learn ways to make healthy eating convenient and affordable, and shopping for groceries at Target is one way to do that. When you have a shopping list full of the best Target foods for weight loss, it will make your next trip much more of a seamless process.

"As is the case with any grocery store, most of the products on the shelves at Target are ultra-processed and full of added sugar, so having a plan of action helps to avoid grabbing all the extras, which especially tends to happen at Target," explains Laura Burak MS, RD, founder of GetNaked® Nutrition and author of Slim Down with Smoothies. "The healthy-sounding words on bags and boxes can confuse even the savviest consumers, but let's start with the obvious fresh produce that doesn't have an ingredient list. Any fresh or frozen fruit or veggie is a top choice and should make up the foundation of your grocery cart (and your diet) for sticking to more nutritious options and losing excess weight or maintaining a healthy weight for you."

Get excited, Target shoppers! Not only will you be prepared with an organized list when you are ready to shop, but you can fill your pantry with many great weight-friendly foods at reasonable prices. You can even order online for delivery if you'd prefer! So keep reading to learn more about the best Target foods for weight loss, and get ready to fill up your shopping cart. When you're finished reading, get inspired by the 10 Best Sam's Club Foods to Buy for Weight Loss.

1 Frozen Riced Cauliflower Vegetable Medley

A bag of frozen vegetables is a great item to always have on hand. Burak recommends this Frozen Riced Cauliflower Vegetable Medley from Target to use as a quick add-on or side dish. She suggests, "Add a few scrambled eggs and you have a meal. This bag contains frozen cauliflower, peas, carrots, and nothing else, so heat and eat and add your own spices. Frozen veggies are a great way to increase your veggie and fiber/nutrient intake and they last a long time in the freezer so you always have an option for healthy meal additions."

This tasty bag of frozen veggies offers three grams of dietary fiber and two grams of protein to help keep you full, aiding in your weight loss efforts. Plus, according to research, vegetables are directly correlated to weight reduction, so stock up!

2 Simple Mills Sea Salt Crackers

Healthy crackers are a pantry staple. They are a perfect snack item and can even add some crunchiness to some of your meals. "These Simple Mills crackers are made with more quality ingredients like almond flour and they're naturally gluten-free for anyone who cannot medically tolerate gluten," Burak shares.

It will only cost you 150 calories for 17 crackers. That's a bargain when you are dieting for weight loss! Plus, these crunchy delights contain two grams of satiating fiber and three grams of protein.

3 Genova Solid Light Tuna in Olive Oil

Tuna is something you can easily stock up on, and it's a great source of protein, whether you enjoy it for snack (with your Simple Mills crackers!) or lunch over a freshly tossed salad.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Including a source of protein in your meals will keep your blood sugar balanced because protein slows digestion and is especially satiating which means your meal will keep you more full and prevent taking in excess food later," Burak tells us. And what easier way to get some protein than popping open a can of tuna? You can even enjoy this Genova Solid Light Tuna in Olive Oil as is—it's that good. "Try this responsibly sourced Genova tuna in olive oil, which not only tastes so much more delicious than tuna in water, but also contains heart-healthy oil so you might not even need mayo or dressing on your salad," Burak shares.

4 Wonderful No-Shell Roasted Salted Pistachios Multipack

One snack that's so easy to take on the go is nuts and seeds. Burak suggests adding Wonderful No-Shell Roasted Salted Pistachios Multipack to your shopping rotation pronto. They contain protein, carbs, and fat, and each packet gives you just the right portion for a salty-crunchy snack so you don't overdo it.

"They're wonderfully satisfying because they're tasty and super nutritious," Burak says. "With only two ingredients, pistachios and sea salt, they're an ideal snack for enjoying between meals to prevent a hangry you, which almost always leads to eating too much later at meals, especially at dinner."

5 Classic Guacamole Mini Cups

If you like guacamole, you're going to love these Classic Guacamole Mini Cups from Target. They come in individual servings, so you don't have to share your guac with anyone else and can easily portion control how much you're eating.

"I tend to keep both avocados and guac cups in my kitchen just so I am always covered," Burak reveals. "It's always a good idea to be prepared with this fiber and nutrient-packed fruit that helps you maintain a healthy diet."

6 SkinnyPop Original Popcorn Family Size

What better snack is there to munch on during a cozy fall night than popcorn? It's a movie essential. In fact, Lisa Young, Ph.D., RDN, the author of Finally Full, Finally Slim, a nutritionist in private practice, and a member of our Medical Expert Board, recommends adding SkinnyPop Original Popcorn to your cart on your next Target run.

"This popcorn is a healthy snack choice as it is low in calories and contains zero grams of trans fats and cholesterol," Young explains. "It is a good source of fiber thus promoting satiety and reducing cravings that will help with weight loss efforts. It also contains zero grams of sugars and added sugars, which is beneficial as high consumption of sugar may lead to weight gain."

7 Familia Swiss Muesli

If breakfast is your favorite meal of the day, check out the Familia Swiss Muesli from Target. Young shares, "This is a good option for weight loss as it does not contain any added sugars, thus reducing overall calorie consumption. It contains six grams of protein and four grams of dietary fiber to promote satiety and prevent overeating."

8 Blue Diamond Almonds Lightly Salted

Whether you'd like to put together a healthy charcuterie board or just have a handy snack in your pantry, Blue Diamond Almonds fit the bill. Young tells us, "This is a good option and can be beneficial for weight loss as almonds provide healthy fats and are rich in fiber and protein to promote satiety and reduce the likelihood of overeating." Plus, healthy fats aid in your weight loss progress by regulating your metabolism and appetite. Blue Diamond Almonds are actually approved by the American Heart Association to be a heart-healthy food.

9 Good & Gather Quick Oats

If you love a hearty bowl of oatmeal, you'll love Good & Gather Quick Oats."This is a good option as they are relatively low in calories and are high in fiber, which keeps you fuller for longer," Young says. "The ingredient listed is whole-grain rolled oats which aid in digestion and contribute to weight management."

Just be mindful of your portion size and anything you top off your oatmeal with, as high-calorie add-ons could lead to unwanted weight gain. Consider options like shredded coconut, fresh berries, a dollop of Greek yogurt, or cinnamon and honey from your local farm.

10 Lieber's Multi-Grain Rice Cakes

Rice cakes like Lieber's Multi-Grain Rice Cakes are a true pantry staple and can be enjoyed in so many tasty ways, whether you top them off with a little bit of fresh hummus or your favorite nut butter. "This is a good option for weight loss as they are low in calories with 19 calories per serving," Young tells us. "It does not contain unhealthy fats with zero grams of saturated fat, trans fat, and cholesterol, thus reducing overall calorie intake."