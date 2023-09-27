Target Is Closing Multiple Stores in 3 Major Cities Next Month

Brace yourselves, Target fans. The popular retailer is about to shutter nine locations across the country, a move that will leave some Target customers without their go-to locations.

The company announced the closures via a press release yesterday, saying that the stores will stop serving customers on Oct. 21. Target said it couldn't continue operating those stores because of theft and organized crime.

"In this case, we cannot continue operating these stores because theft and organized retail crime are threatening the safety of our team and guests, and contributing to unsustainable business performance. We know that our stores serve an important role in their communities, but we can only be successful if the working and shopping environment is safe for all."

Target said that it took the decision to shutter those locations "very seriously" and tried out several strategies to stop theft and crime before choosing to close them. These included adding more security workers, using third-party guard services, and rolling out theft-deterrent tools. 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Despite our efforts, unfortunately, we continue to face fundamental challenges to operating these stores safely and successfully," the release said.

The closing stores are all located in New York, California, Oregon, and Washington. Here are the addresses of all the Target locations that will stop serving customers next month:

Harlem: 517 E 117th St Suite 201, New York, NY 10035

Seattle University Way: 4535 University Way NE, Seattle, WA

Seattle Ballard: 1448 NW Market St Ste 100, Seattle, WA

SF Folsom and 13th St: 1690 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA

Oakland Broadway & 27th: 2650 Broadway, Oakland, CA

Pittsburg: 4301 Century Blvd, Pittsburg, CA

Portland Galleria: 939 SW Morrison St, Portland, OR

Portland Powell: 3031 SE Powell Blvd, Portland, OR

Portland Hollywood: 4030 NE Halsey St, Portland, OR

Target's release stressed that even though these nine stores are closing, other stores in all of those markets will remain open. So hopefully, Target customers losing their go-to stores won't be too far away from any operational ones.

In addition to adding more security workers, using third-party guard services, and implementing theft-deterrent tools, Target plans to continue fighting against theft and crime with a range of methods. These include using locking cases for products more likely to be targeted by theft and partnering with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's investigative division.

Meanwhile, eligible workers at all of the closing stores will have the opportunity to transfer to another location.

Target is only the latest major grocery chain that has decided to close stores this year due to theft and crime. Whole Foods decided to temporarily shutter its flagship store in San Francisco back in April over concerns that nearby crime was putting its staff at risk, CBS reported. Discount chain Save A Lot also shuttered two of its Missouri stores over the summer due to theft, per FOX 4 News.