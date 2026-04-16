Diners say these Texas Roadhouse sides are as popular as the steaks.

Texas Roadhouse has one of the most loyal customer bases among steakhouse chains. Why? According to diners who eat there repeatedly, not only are the steaks delicious and offer more value than most of the competition, but the sides and appetizers are just as good as the meat. What should you order to accompany your entree the next time you dine there? Here are 6 Texas Roadhouse sides diners say are as good as the steak.

Fresh-Baked Bread

The Texas Roadhouse rolls are legendary, mostly due to the delicious cinnamon butter. The restaurant bakes bread fresh every 5 minutes and serves the warm rolls with honey-cinnamon butter, a special sort of heaven. They are free, and many diners keep ordering more.

Loaded Sweet Potato

The Loaded Sweet Potato is basically a dessert in disguise, served as a side with caramel sauce and toasted marshmallows. “The baked sweet potato is the best side. I have eaten at several different locations and the sweet potatoes are always cooked perfectly,” writes one fan. “Loaded with marshmallows is my guilty pleasure,” adds another.

Texas Red Chili

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A high-value item at the restaurant is the Texas Red Chili, made with steak trimmings. “I know it sounds dumb as a side, but if you’re a meat lover, it’s worth mentioning,” a Redditor says. “TXRH handcuts all of their steaks. Those trimmings are not wasted,” they continue, adding that this chili is “one of the most expensive chili you could make at home because it is ground Filet, ribeye, strip, and sirloin meat,” they write. “I’m a big fan.”

House or Caesar Salad

The salads, both the house and Caesar, are total crowd-pleasers. “It is the only restaurant, fancy or otherwise, where I will eat a traditional salad. Can’t explain why theirs is good , it just is,” writes a fan. “their salad is the best ever,” agrees another. “Get the Caesar salad and a baked potato as your sides. If you love a Caesar salad, they make a damn good one, imo,” writes a Redditor. “Best Caesar salad of any chain easily,” another agrees.

Fried Pickles

Lots of diners maintain that the fried pickles on the appetizer menu are worth ordering. Golden-fried, the pickle chips come with house-made Ranch or Cajun sauce for dipping. “Fried pickles are bomb (very salty if you’re into that!),” one Redditor shares.

Rattlesnake Bites

No snakes were killed for the popular Rattlesnake Bites appetizer, jalapeño and jack cheese-stuffed fried bites worth every calorie. They are “the best App on the menu and I’ll die on that hill,” writes a seasoned Redditor.