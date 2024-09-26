Are Texas Roadhouse's Famous Rolls Getting Smaller? Here's What We Know

Aside from the affordable steaks and massive margaritas, no Texas Roadhouse offering is quite as iconic as the "top tier" rolls with honey cinnamon butter. But recently, some customers have been saying that there's something different about the beloved fresh bread—and they're not happy about the change.

In a viral TikTok earlier this month, a Texas Roadhouse customer called out the steakhouse chain after receiving an order of rolls (200 calories per serving) that were smaller than expected. The customer had ordered two dozen rolls and was baffled to find that they all fit inside two takeout containers.

9 Insider Tips For Getting the Best Value at Texas Roadhouse

"Somebody explain this to me. Look at how little these are," the TikToker (@tesalana7777) said, showing that one roll was about half the length of her finger. "When did Texas Roadhouse rolls get so small? Am I missing something?"

As it turns out, this is an issue that many Texas Roadhouse customers have been experiencing recently.

"I noticed that the last time I went there," a fellow TikToker commented on the video.

"Last time I was there they were even smaller than that. I'm not even kidding I could hold it in my hand and close my hand fully and not see it," another wrote.

While Texas Roadhouse did not immediately respond to our queries for comment on the complaints, TikTokers shared theories on why some customers have been receiving smaller-than-normal rolls lately.

One user who claimed to work at the chain said that the size of the rolls depends on whether the baker gives them sufficient time to rise before baking them. So if you receive a basket of rolls that's smaller than what you're used to, it may be because the baker was in a rush and cooked them before they had risen enough. This theory was echoed by several other commenters.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The 4 'Healthiest' Texas Roadhouse Steaks—and 4 To Avoid

"They just didn't rise all the way, same amount of dough," one comment read.

Another TikToker offered an alternative explanation for the size difference: "It could just be the baker cutting them a little smaller than intended."

Whatever the true reason, Texas Roadhouse customers can take comfort in the knowledge that the size change seems to be a worker execution issue rather than the result of a company-wide decision. Even the TikToker who posted the original video shared in a comment that they'd visited a Texas Roadhouse location in another state and the rolls "were much bigger" there.