The 4 'Healthiest' Texas Roadhouse Steaks—and 4 To Avoid

Everything's bigger in Texas, and that includes steak. Sure enough, Texas Roadhouse, the Lone Star State's classic steak joint, is famous for its generously portioned meats, which come in an array of cuts and preparations. If you've got an appetite for steak, you're sure to find something that suits your fancy on the Roadhouse menu.

Of course, there's some debate about the healthfulness of steak. A high intake of red meat has been associated with health problems like an increased risk of heart disease and colon cancer. So if you're going to eat steak, it's best to choose varieties that are leaner and lower in sodium and saturated fat.

Here are four of the best steak options at Texas Roadhouse, plus four that aren't great choices for health. Read on, and for more on what to order at this steakhouse, check out The Healthiest Texas Roadhouse Orders—and What To Skip.

The 4 Healthiest Steaks at Texas Roadhouse

Best: Dallas Filet – 6 oz.

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 270

Fat : 10 g (Saturated fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 720 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 45 g

This tender entrée is the definition of a "petite" filet. At a portion-controlled 6 ounces, the Dallas Filet contains a mere 270 calories and 10 grams of fat, leaving you with plenty of room to fill your plate with Texas Roadhouse's tasty side dishes like steamed veggies or green beans.

The Best Texas Roadhouse Order for Weight Loss

Best: USDA Choice Sirloin – 6 oz.

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 250

Fat : 6 g (Saturated fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 560 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 46 g

Another 6-ounce cut, the USDA Choice Sirloin is lowest in multiple nutrition categories, including calories, fat, saturated fat, and sodium. It's not surprising this steak is so trim—sirloin is one of the leanest cuts of beef around. It comes from the top of a cow's back, where there's not much fat.

Best: New York Strip – 8 oz. thick-cut

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 420

Fat : 22 g (Saturated fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 660 mg

Carbs : <1 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 57 g

Are you in the mood for something thick and juicy? With the 8-ounce thick-cut New York Strip, you can have your (healthier) steak and eat it too. This classic cut provides more than the entire Daily Value of protein while keeping calories relatively low. For a flavor upgrade that's also low-calorie, add mushrooms or onions as your "smother" topping.

Best: USDA Choice Sirloin – 8 oz.

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 340

Fat : 8 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 740 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 61 g

When in doubt about healthy steak options, go with Choice Sirloin. According to the USDA, which gives steak its rating of Prime, Choice, or Select, Choice beef is high quality but has less marbling (aka fat) than Prime cuts. If you're on the hungrier side, scale up the 6-ounce Choice Sirloin steak to an 8-ounce portion. The two extra ounces of meat only add 70 calories and 2 grams of fat.

4 Steaks to Avoid

Worst: Ft. Worth Ribeye – 16 oz.

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 1,280

Fat : 96 g (Saturated fat: 40 g)

Sodium : 1,570 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 103 g

Though Texas Roadhouse has multiple healthier steaks on offer, the 16-ounce Ft. Worth Ribeye isn't one of them. As its name suggests, ribeye comes from the ribs of a cow, where intramuscular fat accumulates.

Even knowing this, you might do a double-take at the Ft. Worth Ribeye's 96 grams of fat and 40 grams of saturated fat. For reference, the American Heart Association recommends getting just 13 grams of saturated fat per day on a 2,000-calorie diet. This steak's calories and sodium aren't exactly low, either.

The #1 Unhealthiest Texas Roadhouse Order (and What to Eat Instead)

Worst: Prime Rib – 16 oz

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 1,260

Fat : 95 g (Saturated fat: 42 g)

Sodium : 1,960 mg

Carbs : 4 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 99 g

Prime Rib is the stuff of special occasions. And, due to its nutrition profile, it's probably best to keep it that way. The 16-ounce Prime Rib at Texas Roadhouse is a beast of an entrée, packing nearly an entire day's worth of sodium and almost 1,300 calories. If you order this one, try cutting off any visible fat before digging in.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Worst: Bone-In Ribeye

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 1,480

Fat : 101 g (Saturated fat: 44 g)

Sodium : 1,720 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 143 g

Don't let the pretty cross-hatched grill marks cloud your vision. This massive piece of meat gets the dubious award of Texas Roadhouse's highest-calorie, highest-fat steak entrée. Even without sides, the Bone-In Ribeye lumbers in at nearly 1,500 calories. Split this one with a friend—or skip it entirely.

I Tried Every Steak at Texas Roadhouse & One Blew Me Away

Worst: Prime Rib – 14 oz

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 1,110

Fat : 84 g (Saturated fat: 37 g)

Sodium : 1,810 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 87 g

Opting for the 14-ounce Prime Rib instead of the 16-ounce does cut down on some nutritional concerns—but, unfortunately, not by much. The 14-ounce version is still brimming with saturated fat and sodium. If you're really in the mood for prime rib, consider the 12-ounce. Its 950 calories and 72 grams of fat are still high but are more moderate than the larger cuts.

Here's Exactly How I Eat Over 100 Grams of Protein Every Day