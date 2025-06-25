 Skip to content

These 6 Mobility Moves Help Me Feel 30 at 59

Published on June 25, 2025 | 6:00 AM

Want to feel younger as you reach 60? You absolutely can. Eat This, Not That! spoke with 59-year-old Christiane Figura, certified trainer, published author, and founder of NIM (Natural Intelligent Movement), who shares six go-to moves that help her feel almost 30 years younger.

Christiane designed a flow that takes just 15 minutes to complete.

“It activates the vagus nerve in the parasympathetic nervous system, clears the mind of everyday stress, and prepares the body for a restful night,” she explains. “It also supports collagen production, fascia hydration, and well-aligned joints.”

The combination of movements works like magic! You’ll be looking and feeling more youthful as you keep up with this routine. As with achieving any workout goal, consistency is key. So let’s get started.

Spine Circles

Ideal body. Close-up of young athletic woman with tattoo on her hands in sportswear exercising with dumbbells while standing in front of window at gym.
Shutterstock

“I’m a big fan of spine circles; the torso circles around its own axis,” Christiane says.

  1. Stand tall with your feet shoulder-distance apart and arms at your sides.
  2. Begin to slowly rotate your torso in a wide circular motion; picture drawing a big circle with your chest as you move forward, to the side, back, to the side, and around.
  3. Maintain steady hips.

Shoulder Circles

Shoulder shrug weight training fitness man outdoor working out shoulders lifting dumbbells. Male sports model exercising outside as part of healthy lifestyle.
Shutterstock

“Shoulder circles help relieve tension in the neck and shoulder area after a day at the desk and mobilize both the shoulder joints and the spine,” Christiane tells us.

  1. Begin standing tall, arms hanging loosely by your sides.
  2. Maintain a neutral spine and relaxed shoulders.
  3. Gradually roll your shoulders forward, lifting them up toward your ears, then circling them down and back.
  4. Keep the circles smooth and controlled.
  5. For a complete flow, end the exercise with a forward bend as you transition into the next movement.

Squats with Pulses

woman on beach performing deep squat stretches for weight loss
Shutterstock
  1. Place all fingertips on the floor while bending both knees with your heels on the ground.
  2. Gently bounce your hips down 3 to 4 times.
  3. With a long exhale, straighten your knees as much as you’re able to while keeping your fingers on the floor.
  4. Repeat 3 to 4 times.

Mad Cat (From Squat Position)

fit man doing squats on boardwalk by the ocean at sunrise or sunset
Shutterstock

This exercise also promotes extension of the thoracic spine, mobility of the spine and the ankle, knee, and hip joints, as well as a stretch of the posterior myofascial chain,” Christiane says.

  1. Start in a standing position.
  2. Inhale as you make a circular motion with one arm forward and back.
  3. Breathe out into a standing roll-down.
  4. Place your fingertips on the floor as you move into a deep squat.
  5. Keep your heels lifted, if necessary.
  6. From the squat position, exhale as you tilt your pelvis back and inhale as you lengthen your spine.

Inverted V Squat Pulse

Anonymous Man Stretching on Mat with Laptop for Online Class in Home Setting. Unrecognizable man does yoga stretches on mat with laptop nearby for online class in cozy home environment.
Shutterstock
  1. Assume a quadruped position.
  2. Breathe in as you draw the shoulder blades together toward your spine.
  3. Exhale as you press your palms and toes into the ground and lift your knees just a bit off the floor.
  4. Inhale, then exhale and tilt your pelvis back, rounding the spine.
  5. Exhale, and press your palms into the ground and stretch your spine into an inverted “V.”
  6. Maintain bent knees and allow your sternum to bounce toward your feet.
  7. Breathe out as you press your palms and toes into the ground once again, extending your knees as far as possible
  8. Bend your knees to assume the quadruped position and begin again.
  9. Repeat 3 to 4 times.

Hip Stretch

hip flexor stretch, best stretches for walkers
Shutterstock

“This exercise stretches the backs of the legs and also extends the hips, stretches the hip flexors which often become tense from sitting during the day, and engages the entire posterior myofascial chain from foot to head with active core engagement,” Christiane tells us.

  1. Assume a squat.
  2. Keep your right foot in place while pressing your left back onto the ball of the foot.
  3. Place your hands shoulder-width apart next to the right foot, palms flat on the floor, if possible.
  4. Breathe out as you allow your chest to sink and press the left heel away from your torso.
  5. Gently bounce your hips downward a few times.
  6. Lower your left knee to the floor and allow your right ribs to rest on the right thigh.
  7. Shift your hips back toward the left knee, ensuring your ribs stay in contact with the thigh.
  8. Gently bounce a few times and breathe out slowly.
  9. Shift your hips forward toward the right heel and lift your chest, bouncing the hips once again.
  10. Lift the left knee off the ground with your foot extended, then lower it.
  11. Tuck your toes under, and lift the left knee with the leg straight.
  12. Pull the left foot forward as you place it next to your right.
  13. Keep the left foot in place and press the right toes back.
  14. Repeat the sequence on the other side.
Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
