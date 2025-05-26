 Skip to content

If You Can Finish This 6-Minute Workout, You’re in Great Shape

Can you complete this 6-minute bodyweight workout without breaking form?
Published on May 26, 2025 | 7:00 AM

If you want to challenge your endurance, strength, and coordination, bodyweight training is an excellent way to do so. Not only does it provide plenty of physical benefits, but it’s also accessible and makes everyday movements feel more seamless. That’s why we chatted with a fitness expert who walks us through his go-to six-minute bodyweight workout. He explains why this circuit is so effective and what performance benchmarks to aim for.

“This isn’t just a workout; it’s a self-assessment tool that challenges your strength, endurance, coordination, and grit, using nothing but your body weight and a clock,” says Adam Kemp, an ISSA-certified personal trainer and professional baseball player. “It’s simple enough to do anywhere, yet tough enough to expose movement inefficiencies, muscular imbalances, and cardiovascular gaps, even in experienced athletes. The minimalism is the brilliance.”

The 6-Minute Bodyweight Circuit

woman doing squats outside
This bodyweight circuit promotes full-body activation, firing up major muscle groups such as the core, chest, glutes, legs, hips, and shoulders. It can be performed wherever you happen to be—at home, in a hotel room, or even at your local park. In addition, it’s easy to track your progress. Test yourself on a monthly basis or every other month to see improvements in movement quality, muscular endurance, and work capacity.

See how many rounds of 5 air squats, 5 pushups, and 5 sit-ups you’re able to complete in 6 minutes. Your goal is to perform as many full rounds as you’re able to within the 6-minute timeframe.

“Whether you’re an athlete, weekend warrior, or just starting your journey, this circuit will challenge your body and sharpen your engine,” Adam says.

Target Goals

sit-ups
Adam provides a detailed breakdown to help you establish achievable goals and see how you progress over time.

Baseline Fit:

  • 1 round/minute
  • 6 total rounds (30 squats, 30 pushups, 30 sit-ups)

“Maintaining one round per minute (6 rounds total) is a solid baseline of functional fitness, especially if you’re aiming for general health and mobility,” Adam explains.

Well-Conditioned:

  • 2 rounds/minute
  • 12 total rounds (60 squats, 60 pushups, 60 sit-ups)

“At 2 rounds per minute (12 rounds total), you’re showing balanced muscular endurance and control,” Adam says.

Elite Control and Conditioning:

  • 3 rounds/minute
  • 18 total rounds (90 squats, 90 pushups, 90 sit-ups)

“At 3 rounds per minute (18 rounds total), you’ve entered the elite zone—sustaining 15 squats, 15 pushups, and 15 sit-ups every minute for six minutes straight, with consistent form and control,” Adam notes.

Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
