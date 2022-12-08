Between the flood of new viral trends to the staying power of pop culture food moments, it's been another busy year in the culinary world.

To recap 2022, Google just released its annual Year in Search report, which showcases the highest-trending search terms across a range of categories—recipes included. While these terms aren't the most-Googled dishes on the search engine, they are the recipes that had the highest spike in traffic this year as compared to 2021.

Like last year, TikTok recipes continued to break the internet, but classic dishes were still able to hold their own. Wondering which ones reigned supreme? Here are the recipe searches that took over Google in 2022.

1 Sugo

Simplicity took the crown this year, according to Google. Translating to "sauce" in Italian, a traditional sugo is made with just a few ingredients: tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, onions, and basil.

With such a versatile flavor, a classic tomato sugo can be used in countless recipes. Need some inspo? Check out 18 Delicious Ways to Use Up Leftover Pasta Sauce.

2 Cincinnati Chili

Unlike its Texan predecessor, Cincinnati Chili has a sweeter flavor, thanks to the use of spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, allspice, and sometimes even cocoa powder or unsweetened chocolate.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

While considered a polarizing dish, the regional favorite got quite a bit of attention back in February, when Cincinnati Bengals fans were shotgunning cans of Skyline-branded Cincinnati chili to celebrate the team making it to the Super Bowl.

The 100-year-old midwestern dish is commonly ordered over spaghetti and topped with some combination of cheddar cheese, diced onion, and red kidney beans. It can also be served with oyster crackers, hot sauce, or poured over a hot dog, called a "Coney."

3 Marry Me Chicken

There's a reason #marrymechicken has 59 million views on TikTok. Legend has it that if you cook this dish for your partner, they'll want to propose to you. Simple and oh-so-juicy, this popular one-pot chicken recipe features a flavorful cream sauce made with with garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, herbs, and parmesan cheese.

To complete the decadent meal, you can couple the chicken with pasta, rice, or mashed potatoes. Talk about a beautiful marriage of ingredients.

4 Quick Pancake

Who doesn't love pancakes? Whether served with butter and maple syrup, topped with fresh fruit, or filled with chocolate chips, the tried-and-true breakfast staple rarely disappoints. And in 2022, people were all about efficiency when whipping up their flapjacks.

If you're looking to elevate your stack, consider making one these 13 Delicious Pancake Recipes.

5 Mango Pie

Mango pie garnered notable interest this year, particularly after musician and podcast host Hrishikesh Hirway shared his mother's recipe for the dessert on a CBS Sunday Morning segment. The pie, initially created for Thanksgiving, consists of a graham cracker crust filled with a custard made from canned Alphonso mango pulp, Cool Whip, and cream cheese.

Portland-based ice cream company Salt & Straw even paid tribute to the recipe by releasing a new Thanksgiving flavor called "Mom's Mango Pie."

6 Green Goddess Salad

With 22.7 million views on TikTok, the Green Goddess Salad recipe created by Melissa Ben-Ishay, founder of Baked By Melissa, might just be one of the most-talked-about salads on the internet. (It was even re-created by Lizzo!)

The recipe consists of chopped green cabbage, cucumbers, chives, and green onions tossed in a vegan pesto dressing. For an additional twist, Ben-Ishay treats the the salad like a dip by scooping it up with tortilla chips.

7 Jennifer Aniston Salad

Another salad that took the internet by storm this year was the one Jennifer Aniston allegedly ate on the set of Friends every day for 10 years. In early 2022, the salad was reported to have bulgur wheat, cucumbers, garbanzo beans, red onions, feta cheese, pistachios, parsley, and mint.

However, in a June interview with Shape, the actress revealed that the viral salad was not the one she ate. The actual salad was made with shredded lettuce, chopped tomato, garbanzo beans, salami, crunchy turkey bacon, chicken, pecorino cheese, and Italian dressing. "But [the rumored salad] is gorgeous. I would eat this," Aniston said.

8 Grinder Sandwich

Back in March, TikTok user @ohheyimgray posted a tutorial of her boyfriend, @joshcookswright, preparing a 21-ingredient "Italian Grinder" sandwich for her—and the recipe took over social media. The tag #grindersandwich now has more than 117 million views on TikTok, with countless users sharing their own take on the deluxe sammy.

The viral sandwich features homemade toasted focaccia bread topped with melted cheese, turkey, ham, soppressata, capicola, prosciutto, pepperoni, and tomatoes. It's then blanketed with a "Grinder Salad," which includes iceberg lettuce and sliced red onions mixed in a mayo-based dressing, and finally sprinkled with parmesan cheese.

9 Bella Hadid Sandwich

Last year, Gigi Hadid's spicy vodka pasta recipe took over the internet. This year, it was her sister Bella who came out on top.

After posting a TikTok of her picnic with a friend, Hadid sparked a social media frenzy over what was on the sandwich she was eating. A month later, the supermodel posted the recipe—which has a whopping 21 ingredients. The viral sandwich is loaded with turkey, salami, cheese, a lettuce and red onion mixture, pepperoncini, sliced tomatoes, basil aioli, and balsamic vinaigrette.

10 The Bear Spaghetti

If you watched The Bear on Hulu, then you're familiar with the famous Family Meal Spaghetti sauce made by chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto. In the final episode, the recipe is shown to call for 10 garlic cloves, basil steeped in olive oil, and two 28-ounce cans of San Marzano tomatoes because "the smaller cans taste better."

Beyond the three highlighted ingredients, the sauce also featured halved—not chopped—onions browned in butter, as well as red pepper flakes. Who else is hungry?