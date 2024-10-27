I Tried Every Tostitos Salsa & Dip and the Best Was Pure Cheesy Bliss

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Who doesn't love a good dip? Watching Sunday football? Break out the dip. Need to liven up a bland meal? Slather on some dip. Hosting book club? There's a dip for that, too. From salsas to queso, there are plenty of delicious store-bought dips to add to your shopping cart, no matter if you're looking for snacks or a base for your next home-cooked meal.

While you can certainly take the time to make your own dips from scratch, sometimes you just want a jar you can grab and enjoy in an instant. After all, when those hunger pangs hit, it's best to give in. (Just ask Oliver Putnam, the actor Martin Short's dip-loving character in the popular Hulu series "Only Murders in the Building.")

Tostitos, by now a household name in chips and dip, is no stranger to crafting tasty snacks, and with 11 different salsas and dips in its arsenal, it only makes sense to see which ones are worth shelling out your hard-earning cash for. So, with the brand's original restaurant-style tortilla chips as a tasting vessel, I set out to try each and every dip, so that I could adequately stock up for dipping season (yes, it's even better than cuffing season). Luckily, there was only one bad egg of the bunch – the rest were all dips I would enjoy again, but some proved way more worthy than others.

Here's how each dip ranked in descending order, beginning with my least favorite and counting down to the overall best.

Creamy Spinach Dip

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp Serving)

Calories : 45

Fat : 4 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 180 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 1 g

The combination of spinach, onion, and red bell peppers make this creamy dip a football watch party crowd-pleaser. A jar cost me $4.99 at my local grocery store.

The look: I'll be the first to admit that this isn't the most visually appealing dip I've ever seen. It looks (and smells) more like animal feed than a mouthwatering accompaniment to your favorite chip, but it's not totally offputting. The base is a light green with dark green spinach pieces and a few red peppers. Like many of the other Tostito's dips, it's thick but still easy to pour from the jar.

The taste: I wasn't totally excited to try this dip after opening the jar and smelling it, and after actually trying it, I feel vindicated. This is disgusting. It honestly tastes like what I imagine the hay from a gerbil cage would taste like and that's a flavor I simply cannot get past. I was a brave soldier, trying two full bites of this stuff for the sake of this taste test, but I refuse to go in for a third to discover any other extra flavors this dip might be hiding. It made me wonder if it had perhaps gone bad and I even checked the expiration date (not until next year!) to verify that I did indeed have a seemingly perfectly sealed jar. This should come with a hazard sign.

Medium Restaurant Style Salsa

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp Serving)

Calories : 15

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 210 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : <1 g

To set this medium-hot salsa apart from Tostitos chunky salsas, the brand incorporates a unique blend of spices and cilantro to give consumers that down-home restaurant-style taste. A jar cost me $4.99.

The look: This dark red salsa was very watery and I was able to very easily pour it from the jar into a bowl. I could tell the difference in consistency right away between this salsa and the brand's chunky salsas, which I've had before. Still, there are chunks in this salsa of tomato, onion, and peppers, along with some visible herbs.

The taste: Overall, I prefer the chunkier consistency to this more watery version, which makes it a bit more difficult to get the dip onto your chip. There was some apparent pepper flavor in this salsa, but it wasn't too hot or overpowering. You can definitely discern the tomato from the spicier pepper flavors, but I wouldn't necessarily compare this one to a restaurant-style salsa. There are notes of vinegar in this salsa, but I find that restaurant salsas tend to have a bit more flavor and a more homemade feel.

Mild Chunky Salsa

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp Serving)

Calories : 10

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 250 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 0 g

This milder version of Tostitos medium chunky salsa is a great option for those not fond of too much heat, or for younger snackers. A jar cost me $3.75 from FreshDirect.

The look: This looks pretty darn similar to the medium-heat version of this chunky salsa, although perhaps slightly more runny. It has the same visible chunks of tomato, onion, and pepper and no apparent herbs added in.

The taste: This version of the famous chunky salsa is definitely a bit sweeter than its medium counterpart. Without the added heat to counterbalance that sweetness, it can be a bit much, but is much more noticeable when comparing the two back to back. I think this is a great starter salsa for those who aren't too fond of spice, but I find it lacks the complexity that the medium salsa has.

Hot Chunky Habanero Salsa

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp Serving)

Calories : 10

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 220 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 0 g

Created with those who like heat in mind, this spicy habanero salsa has added peppers to build up that heat. Otherwise, it contains all of the same ingredients as its chunky salsa brothers. A jar cost me $3.75 from FreshDirect.

The look: Another dark red salsa in color, this one's consistency lies somewhere between the chunky and restaurant style salsas. It has a thicker texture than the restaurant style dip but doesn't have as many chunky bits strewn throughout. There are visible onion pieces and pepper seeds.

The taste: This one starts off with a touch of vinegary tomato flavor and bites you on the backend with that added heat. In fact, the flavor is very similar to the chunky salsas while you're chewing it – it's not until later that the fire builds and the spice becomes apparent. As someone who can sometimes find that too much spice overpowers the other flavors of a dish, I liked that you are able to taste the more subtle flavors of this salsa first before the heat sets in. However, as you continue dipping into this salsa, that heat begins to shield those other flavors.

Medium Nacho Cheese Dip

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp Serving)

Calories : 45

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 260 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

When you're too lazy to whip up your own homemade cheese dip, Tostitos makes it easy with its jarred nacho cheese version. Infused with both natural and artificial flavors, along with jalapeño peppers and spices, this is one flavorful cheese dip. A jar cost me $5.79 at a local grocer.

The look: You know that cheese sauce that comes with ballpark nachos? This looks just like that. It's a smooth, pumpkin-orange color that's thin enough to easily pour from the jar, but thick enough for a substantial scoop. It has flecks of seasoning.

The taste: Thanks to whatever spice mix is in here, there is a good amount of Tex-Mex flavor. You can detect the onion and garlic flavors, along with a lot of the same flavors you would find in taco seasoning. While it's certainly tasty, I wish there was more cheese flavor to take this dip to the next level.

Medium Salsa Con Queso

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp Serving)

Calories : 40

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 280 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : <1 g

Made to bridge the gap between a classic salsa and a classic queso dip, this salsa con queso uses tomatoes, jalapeños, red bell peppers, and Monterey Jack cheese to give snackers an indulgent dipper. A jar cost me $3.75 from FreshDirect.

The look: This is very similar in color to the nacho cheese dip, although with the added presence of veggies. It is thick but easy to pour from the jar, much like the other cheese dips from the brand.

The taste: To me, this tasted very similar to the queso blanco dip, although less creamy and slightly less spicy. I enjoyed the familiar taste of the mixed peppers in here and while I can definitely taste the cheese, it didn't taste quite as cheese-forward as the queso blanco.

Medium Avocado Salsa

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp Serving)

Calories : 45

Fat : 4 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 135 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : <1 g

Made with real avocados, along with an array of peppers and crushed green tomatoes, this creamy avocado dip combines the best of salsa and avocado dips into one luscious topping. A jar cost me $4.99 from my local supermarket.

The look: It's a light, creamy green color and was thick scooping out of the jar. You could smell the spices of this dip right away. It looks thick and creamy, with visible green herbs in the mix, along with what appear to be red pepper strips.

The taste: It has a cloud-like consistency that's very light and airy. Right away, I first noticed the strong spices incorporated into this salsa. Apart from providing texture, the avocado is mostly overshadowed by these dominant spice flavors. There is big pepper flavor here, which I think many people will love, but it's a bit one-note for me.

Hot Spicy Queso

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp Serving)

Calories : 45

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 210 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 1 g

With a three cheese blend of Monterrey Jack, cheddar, and parmesan, this spicy queso dip promises to bring the dairy along with the heat, thanks to the addition of chili and red bell peppers. A jar cost me $5.79 from a local grocer.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The look: This was a very light orange color – a bit darker than the queso blanco dip. It has visible red pepper pieces in it and is one of the thicker cheese dips of the bunch.

The taste: This dip brings a slow build of spice to the table, starting off with a nice cheesy flavor almost akin to a hot taki or spicy Dorito. Then the heat builds as you chew, culminating in a nice punch of spice that's not too overwhelming to discount those cheesy notes. If some spice is what you're after, this is probably the dip for you.

Medium Queso Blanco Dip

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp Serving)

Calories : 45

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 210 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : <1 g

This cheesy Tostitos dip uses creamy Monterey jack cheese along with jalapeño and red bell peppers to whip up that tangy, spicy queso blanco flavor. A jar of this cost me $5.99 at my local grocery store.

The look: This off-white dip appears quite thick, but was still able to pour out of the jar. There are both red and green peppers in the mix and strong peppery aroma.

The taste: I was expecting a bit more heat from this one, however there is definitely some subtle spice to this dip. Even though this is ranked medium in heat, as is the nacho cheese dip, this one definitely has a leg up over the other in terms of spice – and in cheesiness. Unlike the nacho dip, this one actually includes real cheese and you can tell in the outcome here. Overall, I like the building heat of this dip paired with the creamy cheese.

Medium Chunky Salsa

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp Serving)

Calories : 10

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 250 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 0 g

This chunky salsa is known for its moderate heat levels, thanks to its incorporation of tomatoes, jalapeños, onions, and garlic. A true classic, it's almost always found in grocery store chip aisles. A jar from FreshDirect cost me $3.75.

The look: This is a very similar dark red to the restaurant style salsa, but had a noticeable difference in texture and consistency. It's definitely thicker than the aforementioned salsa and has a lot more diced veggies thrown into the mix. I also don't see any herbs.

The taste: Right away, this was so much easier to scoop onto my chips than the restaurant style salsa, which I very much appreciated. As someone who has frequently reached for this salsa on store shelves in the past, this brought all the right notes of salsa to the forefront for me. It leads with a bit of sweetness followed by some mild heat later in the bite. None of these characteristics were too much, giving just the right combination of flavors.

Medium Cheesy Enchilada Dip

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp Serving)

Calories : 40

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 4 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 1 g

This unique cheese dip blends Monterey Jack cheese with black beans, peppers, and tomatoes for a spreadable take on the enchilada. A jar cost me $5.79 from a local grocer.

The look: This is the darkest orange of all the cheese dips, with a bit of a burnt orange hue. It has a lot of chunks but was still easy to pour out of the jar. There are a lot of diced peppers in the dip, along with whole and partial black beans that are visible and you can see some spices in the mix, too.

The taste: Oh, I love this one! You know when you have an enchilada and all that's left on the plate is the messy, gooey aftermath? That's exactly what this dip tastes like. The bean flavor is very prevalent, followed by some minor heat from the peppers and spices. From the consistency to the flavor, this one is a standout. I would even make a plate of pulled chicken and cover it in this cheesy dip to have as a meal.

